2022 NFL draft: Betting predictions and strategies for top prospects at each position

The 2022 NFL draft has quickly become a betting holiday for football fans during the offseason. While this year's draft projects to be one of the most unpredictable in recent memory, if you play your cards right, you could end up with a good profit.

In a year when nothing is certain, there are plenty of questions on where the value lies in one of the biggest sports events of the year.

Our betting experts answer everything you need to know to make smart wagering decisions ahead of Thursday night.

All odds are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

Aidan Hutchinson was the odds-on favorite to go No. 1 until Monday. Is he the smart bet or are you looking at Travon Walker or another player to be the first off the board?

Moody: The odds at the top of the board have changed a lot, but I still favor Hutchinson. In my opinion, it is difficult to see any other players being drafted with the top pick besides Hutchinson or Walker. The Jaguars are desperate to improve their pass rush and had only 32 sacks last season, tied for fifth fewest in the NFL. Hutchinson is the more proven college player as a Heisman finalist, whereas Walker has all the traits and potential to be a top pass-rusher but didn't play much on the edge for Georgia. While there are reports of an internal battle over the No. 1 pick, Jaguars owner Shad Khan will still get what he wants.