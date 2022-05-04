PGA Tour betting tips for the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship

The PGA Tour heads to TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in Potomac, Maryland, this week.

Which players are the favorites this time around? Who offers good odds? And what props are worthwhile?

Betting analysts Anita Marks and sports betting deputy editor David Bearman offer their tips to help you win this weekend.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook unless otherwise noted.

Bets to win

Bearman's picks: To win (20-1); top-10 finish (+250)

The Wells Fargo moves to TPC Potomac to give Quail Hollow time to set up for the President's Cup. While TPC Potomac has hosted a few times over the years, it does make course history a little less important than course metrics. The set up here requires precision off the tee and with long irons. Conners fits that bill, entering 6th in shots gained off tee, 33rd in approach, 3rd in hitting greens and 13th tee-to-green. Conners has not played this particular course (it hosted in 2017-18) but comes in off a T-6 at the Masters and T-12 at Hilton Head, after a 3rd place finish in match play and T-11/T-26 at the Arnold Palmer and the Players. He's been very consistent over the past two months and gets a course that fits his game to a tee. Rory McIlroy (8-1) is the only player with odds sub 20-1, but those are only justified if this was played at Quail Hollow. Since it's not, I'd rather have the 20-1 price with Conners.