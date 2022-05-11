PGA Tour betting tips for the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson

The PGA Tour heads to TPC Craig Ranch in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas this week.

K.H. Lee won last year's AT&T Byron Nelson for his first career PGA Tour title. Which players are the favorites this time around? Who offers good odds? And what props are worthwhile?

"America's caddie" Michael Collins, betting analysts Chris "The Bear" Fallica and Anita Marks and sports betting deputy editor David Bearman offer their tips to help you win this weekend.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook unless otherwise noted.

Bets to win

Collins' pick: To win (18-1)

Other than his missed cut at the Masters, Burns has been on a bit of a mini-heater with three top-t0s in his last five starts, including a win and a runner-up (in the team event in New Orleans). Combine that with his runner-up finish here last year and it equals a guy who's comfortable on this course and playing good golf. That's a combination golf gamblers should be drooling over at 18-1!