Betting tips for the 2022 Memorial Tournament

The PGA Tour heads to Muirfield Village golf club in Dublin, Ohio for the 2022 Memorial Tournament starting on Thursday. The field will feature 120 golfers on a course designed by 18-time major champion Jack Nicklaus.

Which players are the favorites this time around? Who offers good odds? And what props are worthwhile?

Betting analysts Anita Marks and sports betting deputy editor David Bearman offer their tips to help you win this weekend.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook unless otherwise noted.

Bets to win

Bearman's pick: to win (+1100), top-5 finish (+260)

I rarely pick the favorite to win an event with 120 golfers because there isn't a lot of value in that, except... when Jon Rahm plays the Memorial. His numbers are just so obscenely good that if you just play Rahm this weekend, you'll be in good shape. He won here by 3 shots in 2020 and then followed it up by taking a 6-shot lead after 54 holes in 2021 before he was forced to withdraw after testing positive for COVID-19. He responded by winning the U.S. Open two weeks later. Rahm snapped his drought this year by winning the Mexico Open in his last event and he leads the Tour in SG: Off-the-Tee, an important metric on this course. According to Fantasy National, Rahm gained 38 strokes on the field over those seven rounds played, which are Tiger Woods-like numbers. Woods was an auto play at courses like Torrey Pines, API and Bridgestone and Rahm is the same here at Muirfield Village.