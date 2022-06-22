Betting tips for the 2022 Travelers Championship

After an historic U.S. Open, the PGA Tour heads to TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut for the 2022 Travelers Championship starting on Thursday. The course is one of the shortest on Tour and will feature a loaded field including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and No. 2 Rory McIlroy.

Which players are the favorites this time around? Who offers good odds? And what props are worthwhile?

Betting analysts Anita Marks, Chris "The Bear" Fallica, sports betting deputy editor David Bearman and the Caddie, Michael Collins offer their tips to help you win this weekend.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook unless otherwise noted.

Bets to win

Bearman's picks: To win (12-1); top-10 finish (+165)

When looking at models and metrics, there's no better player to fit this course than Justin Thomas. While he only has one top-10 at TPC River Highlands (T-3 in 2016) and was not high up on the leaderboard last week (T-37), his overall body of work that favors position off the tee, scrambling around small greens, ability to score birdies and success on par 4s, favors this course. Thomas is 3rd on Tour in strokes gained overall, 3rd tee-to-green, 14th off-the-tee, 3rd in sand saves and 6th in scrambling. He checks every box, is a month removed from his PGA Championship title and almost ran down Rory McIlroy in Canada two weeks ago. It's really a tossup if I'd want McIlroy or Thomas here, but with a little bit longer odds, I'll run with Thomas.