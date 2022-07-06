Betting tips for the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open

With only one week before the final major of the year, the PGA Tour heads to the Renaissance Club for the 50th Genesis Scottish Open. The field will be one of the strongest of the year, featuring 14 of the top 15 golfers in the world.

Which players are the favorites this time around? Who offers good odds? And which props are worthwhile?

Betting analysts Anita Marks, Chris "The Bear" Fallica, sports betting deputy editor David Bearman and the Caddie, Michael Collins, offer their tips to help you win this weekend.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook unless otherwise noted.

Bets to win

Fallica's picks: To win (12-1), top-10 finish (+150)

Rahm opened 66-65 here last year before settling for a 7th-place finish. It's been a while since he won and he's got to be a little disappointed he let the U.S. Open get away from him. He should be squarely in the mix of an event that should see the winner post 18 or 19 under par.