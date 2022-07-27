Betting tips for the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic

Which golfers are the favorites this time around at the Rocket Mortgage Classic? Who offers good odds? And which props are worthwhile?

Betting analysts Anita Marks and Chris "The Bear" Fallica and sports betting deputy editor David Bearman offer their tips to help you win this weekend.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook unless otherwise noted.

Bets to win

Bearman's picks: To win (16-1); top-10 finish (+225)

When you see four runner-up finishes and another two third-place finishes, which includes runner-up at The Open and third at the PGA Championship, it's easy to forget Young is just a rookie on the tour. The only thing the presumptive rookie of the year hasn't done is get that first win. Young has announced his presence on the scene, starting with the runner-up in October at the Sanderson Farms Championship and culminating with his eagle on the 72nd hole at St. Andrews. It's his first time at Detroit Golf Club, but that doesn't worry me as Young's seven top-three finishes this year have come on a variety of courses.

Marks' pick: To win (16-1)

Young's game has been on point as of late, and this course could be the perfect fit for his first tour win this season. He ranks seventh on tour in driving distance, T21 in putting and second in shots gained off the tee.