PGA Tour betting tips for the 2022 Wyndham Championship

The PGA Tour this week heads to Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C. for the Wyndham Championship.

The field is missing some of golf's most prominent names, including Tony Finau, who just won in back-to-back weeks, but there are still plenty of solid contenders to choose from. Kevin Kisner won last year's event after surviving a six-man playoff.

Which golfers are the favorites this time around at the Wyndham Championship? Who offers good odds? And which props are worthwhile?

Sports betting deputy editor David Bearman and the Caddie, Michael Collins, offer their tips to help you win this weekend.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook unless otherwise noted.

Bets to win

Bearman's picks: To win (16-1); top-10 finish (+180)

Sungjae might be the most perplexing play this week and it took a good night's sleep to decide if I was going to play him. He was runner-up at 3M two weeks ago, ending a bad stretch that saw him miss two cuts and finish T-81 at The Open. The bad run was surprising considering how well he had been playing ending the U.S. Open. But now he is back at a course that he has played very well, against a sub-par field. In three appearances at Sedgefield Country Club, Im has finished T-24, T-6 and T-9, was the first-round leader in 2019 with a 62, has been under par in 11 of his 12 career rounds and is fourth in shots gained total and fourth in tee-to-green during those 12 rounds. He's 12th in shots gained total on the season and 12th in hitting greens, 10th tee-to-green and 11th off-the-tee. He's one of the better putters on Bermuda grass, which has led to a lot of success down on the Florida courses. I don't love the short odds, but I can definitely see him winning.