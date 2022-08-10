Betting tips for the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship

The FedEx Cup Playoffs begin this week with the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship from TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn. The playoff field is loaded with some of the best golfers in the world all battling for a shot at the $18 million prize

Rory McIlroy enters the event as the betting favorite at 10-1 odds with other top contenders like Scottie Scheffler (14-1), Xander Schauffele (18-1) and Jon Rahm (18-1) close behind him.

Which golfers are the favorites this time around at the FedEx St. Jude Championship? Who offers good odds? And which props are worthwhile?

Betting analysts Anita Marks and Chris Fallica, sports betting deputy editor David Bearman and the Caddie, Michael Collins, offer their tips to help you win this weekend.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook unless otherwise noted.

Bets to win

Bearman/Fallica's picks: to win (16-1); top-10 finish (+140)

Bearman: It's time to be reintroduced to the Open Champion, who has not played since his triumph at St. Andrews last month. The No. 2 player in the FedExCup standings recorded a T-5 here last year, lapping the field with a second-round 62. He was right there at the end but missed the playoff with an errand shot on the final hole. He also finished T-12th at TPC Southwind in 2019. Earlier this season, Smith won at TPC Sawgrass, a course set up similar to this one in Memphis with fast Bermuda greens, penal rough and double-digits water hazards. Smith leads the PGA Tour in shots gained on Bermuda greens over the last 36 holes, according to Fantasynational.com. He's also 11th in shots gained overall, 3rd on approach and one of the top putters in the world (1st in putting average, 4th overall), famously tying a PGA Tour record with only 18 putts in that second round here last year. He's now won THE PLAYERS Championship and Open Championship and is primed for a FedExCup title run.

Fallica: Smith was unflappable in his wins at the PLAYERS Championship and The Open -- arguably two of the toughest fields this year. His play on TPC Courses has been fantastic and you know he'll make a ton of birdies with his lethal combo of approach and putting. He finished fifth last year at TPC Southwind.