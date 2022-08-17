Betting tips for the 2022 BMW Championship

The FedEx Cup Playoffs continue this week with the 2022 BMW Championship from Wilmington Country Club in Delaware. The star-studded field will feature some of the best golfers in the world as they attempt to make the cut for the Tour Championship next week and win the Fed Ex Cup title.

Will Zalatoris sits in the No. 1 spot in the standings after winning the Fed Ex St. Jude Championship last week. However he enters this week's event with 14-1 odds to win. Rory McIlroy (10-1), Jon Rahm (12-1), Scottie Scheffler (12-1) all have shorter odds than Zalatoris to win this week.

Which golfers offer the best value at the BMW Championship? And which props are worthwhile?

Betting analyst Anita Marks, sports betting deputy editor David Bearman and the Caddie, Michael Collins, offer their tips to help you win this weekend.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook unless otherwise noted.

Bets to win

Bearman picks: To win (18-1); top-20 finish (-180)

Schauffele's streak of eight consecutive top-20 finishes came to an end last week. In retrospect, he didn't have great numbers, but we were in auto-bet form at that point. With no course history to go off of, I am staying on the ship and predicting a good week for Schauffele. If anything, we are getting better numbers this week due to his poor performance. He's been a playoff machine in the final two events of the PGA Tour throughout his career. He has nine top-25 finishes in 10 appearances. Wilmington CC is a long course with small fairways, rough, long par 3s and 5s and large greens. A lot of approaches will come from various spots with a mix of long and short holes. Schauffele ranks 16th in shots gained on approach and in the top 10 in approaches from 200-225 yards, which we will see plenty of this week. He's also 12th in greens in regulation, 12th in SG: Tee-to-Green and eighth in shots gained overall. He will begin his run to the Fed Ex Cup title this week.