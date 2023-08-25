The 2023 NFL season is right around the corner, and the betting market is loaded with win totals and player props for all 32 teams.

You might already be familiar with my team and player projections, which power our fantasy game, as well as the fantasy football playbook, which publishes each week of the NFL season. Today, we're introducing the NFL betting playbook.

Down below, you'll see several data points for each of the league's 32 teams. They include each team's latest Caesars Sportsbook win-total line and player props, as well as a comparison to my projection for each. I also included some analysis of a few notable lines I'm interested in betting, though this is designed in a way that allows you to pick your own favorites.

Before I dive deep into the individual lines, I think it's important to note that, as it pertains to player props, nothing matters more than health. In fact, health is such a large factor that it's almost the only thing that matters and explains why the under hits on season-long props substantially more than the over.