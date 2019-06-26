Romo favorite to win American Century title

Tony Romo has been installed as the betting favorite to win next month's American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament in Stateline, Nevada.

Romo, the defending tournament champion, opened at 5-2 at Caesars Sportsbook. Former Major League Baseball pitchers Mark Mulder (3-1) and John Smoltz (5-1) are next, followed by retired NFL defensive lineman Kyle Williams and ex-professional tennis player Mardy Fish, who are each 8-1.

The tournament tees off July 12 at Edgewood Tahoe South golf course, where last year Romo came from behind in the final round to top Mulder and San Jose Sharks captain Joe Pavelski to win.

Pavelski, along with NBA star Stephen Curry, is in a group of golfers with 15-1 odds to win this year's tournament.

Charles Barkley, the Hall of Fame basketball player with an unorthodox golf swing, has the longest odds in the field. At 7,500-1 at Caesars Sportsbook, Barkley's odds of winning the tournament are in the same range as Akron winning the college football national title.

Barkley finished 91st in the 92-player field last year, besting only Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson, who withdrew after the second round. Barkley finished 164 points back of Romo last year. The tournament uses the Stableford scoring system.

Romo, the former NFL quarterback turned CBS broadcaster, is a competitive golfer. He teed it up in May at the Byron Nelson, a PGA Tour event. It was his third PGA Tour event. He has failed to make the cut in each.

Other notables in this year's American Century Championship field include: Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (75-1), ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas (100-1), performer Justin Timberlake (150-1), Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry (1,000-1) and comedian Ray Romano (5,000-1).