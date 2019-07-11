WSOP run ends for ex-Patriots DL Seymour

Richard Seymour's deep run into the 2019 World Series of Poker main event came to an end late Wednesday night in Las Vegas as the former New England Patriots defensive lineman went out in 131st place out of 8,569 total entrants.

After starting Day 5 of the tournament in 35th out of 1,286, Seymour spent most of the day at the featured ESPN table, as his stack rose and fell but largely stayed within a reasonable distance of the 2.75 million chips he started with.

Seymour peaked early in the day with about 3.6 million chips and spent a brief stretch playing with another NFL alumnus, former Detroit Lion Eric Stocz. Seymour's stack slowly dwindled, though, as he was forced to make a series of tough folds with big hands, until he was reduced to 725,000 chips with blinds at 30,000/60,000 (and a 60,000 big blind ante).

He bet all-in for 725,000 and faced two other players with his tournament on the line.

Richard Seymour: Kh-4d

Zhen Cai: Qh-Qd

Anuj Agarwal: Ad-3d

Seymour received a generous flop, as the Kc-6h-2d board gave him a pair of kings and the lead. The hand was lost for good on the turn, though, as the Qs gave Cai an unbeatable three-of-a-kind. The Ks river was salt in the wound, giving Seymour three kings to Cai's full house.

For his efforts, Seymour earned a payday of $59,295 -- the second-largest result of his poker career. All told, Seymour has earned $638,293 playing poker tournaments, according to the Hendon Mob database.