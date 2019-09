Every NFL team's record against the spread

How is every NFL team doing against the spread?

Here is the ATS record for all 32 teams and league trends, along with over/under records for the 2019 season.

Dallas Cowboys

ATS: 3-0

O/U: 2-1

Green Bay Packers

ATS: 3-0

O/U: 1-2

Los Angeles Rams

ATS: 3-0

O/U: 1-2

Kansas City Chiefs

ATS: 3-0

O/U: 2-1

Indianapolis Colts

ATS: 2-0-1

O/U: 2-1

New England Patriots

ATS: 2-1

O/U: 1-2

Minnesota Vikings

ATS: 2-1

O/U: 1-2