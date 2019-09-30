Every NFL team's record against the spread and more

There are no teams undefeated against the spread this season and the Dolphins are the only winless one. Need a trend? Away underdogs are winning at a 68 percent clip.

Here is the ATS record for all 32 teams and league trends, along with over/under records for the 2019 season.

Dallas Cowboys

ATS: 3-1

O/U: 2-2

Green Bay Packers

ATS: 3-1

O/U: 2-2

Jacksonville Jaguars

ATS: 3-1

O/U: 2-2

Detroit Lions

ATS: 3-1

O/U: 3-1

Los Angeles Rams

ATS: 3-1

O/U: 2-2

Buffalo Bills

ATS: 3-1

O/U: 0-4

Kansas City Chiefs

ATS: 3-1

O/U: 3-1

Indianapolis Colts

ATS: 2-1-1

O/U: 3-1

San Francisco 49ers

ATS: 2-1

O/U: 1-2

New England Patriots

ATS: 2-2

O/U: 1-3

Minnesota Vikings

ATS: 2-2

O/U: 1-3

NFL ATS trends ATS TRENDS W-L-T PCT Away Teams 40-22-1 64.5% Home Teams 22-40-1 35.5% Favorites 25-36-1 41.0% Underdogs 36-25-1 59.0% Away Favorites 12-8 60.0% Away Underdogs 28-13-1 68.3% Home Favorites 13-28-1 31.7% Home Underdogs 8-12 40.0% TOTAL TRENDS COUNT PCT Over 28 44.4% Under 35 55.6%

Houston Texans

ATS: 2-2

O/U: 1-3

Arizona Cardinals

ATS: 2-2

O/U: 2-2

Cincinnati Bengals

ATS: 2-2

O/U: 1-3

Oakland Raiders

ATS: 2-2

O/U: 2-2

Tennessee Titans

ATS: 2-2

O/U: 1-3

Cleveland Browns

ATS: 2-2

O/U: 2-2

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ATS: 2-2

O/U: 2-2

Seattle Seahawks

ATS: 2-2

O/U: 2-2

Pittsburgh Steelers

ATS: 2-2

O/U: 1-3

New York Giants

ATS: 2-2

O/U: 2-2

New Orleans Saints

ATS: 2-2

O/U: 2-2

Carolina Panthers

ATS: 2-2

O/U: 2-2

Chicago Bears

ATS: 2-2

O/U: 1-3

New York Jets

ATS: 1-2

O/U: 1-2

Los Angeles Chargers

ATS: 1-2-1

O/U: 1-3

Atlanta Falcons

ATS: 1-3

O/U: 1-3

Denver Broncos

ATS: 1-3

O/U: 2-2

Philadelphia Eagles

ATS: 1-3

O/U: 3-1

Baltimore Ravens

ATS: 1-3

O/U: 3-1

Washington Redskins

ATS: 1-3

O/U: 3-1

Miami Dolphins

ATS: 0-4

O/U: 1-3