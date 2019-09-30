        <
        >

          Every NFL team's record against the spread and more

          ESPN Illustration
          2:52 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          There are no teams undefeated against the spread this season and the Dolphins are the only winless one. Need a trend? Away underdogs are winning at a 68 percent clip.

          Here is the ATS record for all 32 teams and league trends, along with over/under records for the 2019 season.

          Dallas Cowboys

          ATS: 3-1
          O/U: 2-2

          Green Bay Packers

          ATS: 3-1
          O/U: 2-2

          Jacksonville Jaguars

          ATS: 3-1
          O/U: 2-2

          Detroit Lions

          ATS: 3-1
          O/U: 3-1

          Los Angeles Rams

          ATS: 3-1
          O/U: 2-2

          Buffalo Bills

          ATS: 3-1
          O/U: 0-4

          Kansas City Chiefs

          ATS: 3-1
          O/U: 3-1

          Indianapolis Colts

          ATS: 2-1-1
          O/U: 3-1

          San Francisco 49ers

          ATS: 2-1
          O/U: 1-2

          New England Patriots

          ATS: 2-2
          O/U: 1-3

          Minnesota Vikings

          ATS: 2-2
          O/U: 1-3

          Houston Texans

          ATS: 2-2
          O/U: 1-3

          Arizona Cardinals

          ATS: 2-2
          O/U: 2-2

          Cincinnati Bengals

          ATS: 2-2
          O/U: 1-3

          Oakland Raiders

          ATS: 2-2
          O/U: 2-2

          Tennessee Titans

          ATS: 2-2
          O/U: 1-3

          Cleveland Browns

          ATS: 2-2
          O/U: 2-2

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers

          ATS: 2-2
          O/U: 2-2

          Seattle Seahawks

          ATS: 2-2
          O/U: 2-2

          Pittsburgh Steelers

          ATS: 2-2
          O/U: 1-3

          New York Giants

          ATS: 2-2
          O/U: 2-2

          New Orleans Saints

          ATS: 2-2
          O/U: 2-2

          Carolina Panthers

          ATS: 2-2
          O/U: 2-2

          Chicago Bears

          ATS: 2-2
          O/U: 1-3

          New York Jets

          ATS: 1-2
          O/U: 1-2

          Los Angeles Chargers

          ATS: 1-2-1
          O/U: 1-3

          Atlanta Falcons

          ATS: 1-3
          O/U: 1-3

          Denver Broncos

          ATS: 1-3
          O/U: 2-2

          Philadelphia Eagles

          ATS: 1-3
          O/U: 3-1

          Baltimore Ravens

          ATS: 1-3
          O/U: 3-1

          Washington Redskins

          ATS: 1-3
          O/U: 3-1

          Miami Dolphins

          ATS: 0-4
          O/U: 1-3

