Week 2 NFL betting nuggets to know

Underdogs have been barking so far in the NFL. Including Thursday's victory by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, underdogs are now 10-6-1 ATS this season.

This week, the top trends involve not overreacting to last week's results. Since 2010, 0-1 teams that are home underdogs in their second game are 25-8 against the spread (ATS) and 19-15 straight up (SU). This applies to Atlanta, Denver, Miami, Washington and both New York teams.

On the flip side, 1-0 teams are 5-18 ATS when playing on the road in Week 2 since the start of 2016, with road favorites going 0-9 ATS. Dallas, Buffalo, New England, Kansas City and Philadelphia all fit that trend negatively.

Here are those and more notable trends in Week 2.

San Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati Bengals (-2), 1 p.m. ET

- San Francisco is 5-12 ATS in 1 p.m. ET games since 2015.

- San Francisco is 6-1 SU and ATS in its past seven games as an underdog of 1-3 points.

- Cincinnati has covered five straight regular-season games, the longest active streak in the NFL.

Los Angeles Chargers (-2.5) at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET

- Los Angeles is 5-1-1 ATS in its past seven games as a road favorite (3-0 last season).

- Detroit is 2-6 ATS in its past eight games as a home underdog.

- Regarding Detroit, since 2014, teams are 2-8 ATS coming off a tie.

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers (-2.5), 1 p.m. ET

- Minnesota is 2-7-1 ATS in its past 10 games as a road underdog.

- Eight of the past 10 Vikings games have gone under the total.

- Aaron Rodgers is 2-6 ATS in his past eight divisional games, but he's 5-2 ATS in his past seven home divisional games.

- Seven of the past nine meetings went under the total.

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans (-3), 1 p.m. ET

- Indianapolis is 13-2 SU and 11-4 ATS in its past 15 games vs. Tennessee

- Indianapolis is 0-6 ATS in its past six regular-season games as an underdog of 1-3 points.

- Since 2015, Tennessee is 9-3 ATS in home divisional games.

New England Patriots (-18.5) at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET

- No team in the Super Bowl era has ever been more than an 18-point favorite on the road before the end of September. The largest home underdog in that span was 18 points, done twice (1969 and 1970). Both of those underdogs were shut out and did not cover.

- New England has covered in five straight games, including the playoffs.

- New England is 8-1 ATS in its past nine games as a favorite of at least 14 point and 16-4 ATS in its past 20 games as a double-digit favorite, including playoffs.

- Miami has won five of the past six home meetings, despite being an underdog in five of those games. Tom Brady has been a favorite of at least nine points five times in his career at Miami. He lost four of those games outright.

Buffalo Bills (-1.5) at New York Giants, 1 p.m. ET

- New York has failed to cover each of its past seven Week 2 games

- New York is 6-15-1 ATS in its past 22 September games (since 2013). New York has failed to cover its past five September home games.

- New York is 1-7 ATS in its past eight games as an underdog of 1-3 points.

- Fourteen of Buffalo's past 19 road games went under the total.

- Since 2014, Buffalo is 2-7 ATS as a road favorite.

Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers (-3.5), 1 p.m. ET

- Since 2014, Pittsburgh is 16-9 ATS after a loss.

- The over is 11-2 in Pittsburgh's past 13 games as a home favorite.

- Since 2014, Seattle is 0-8-1 ATS in September road games (1-8 outright).

Dallas Cowboys (-5.5) at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. ET

- Dallas is 9-1 ATS in its past 10 division games, including covering five straight.

- Six of the past seven meetings went over the total.

Arizona Cardinals at Baltimore Ravens (-13), 1 p.m. ET

- Baltimore is 31-0 all time SU as a double-digit favorite, the only active franchise to never lose such a game. However, it is 3-10 ATS in the past 13 such games.

- Baltimore is 1-6 ATS in its past seven home games, including the playoffs.

- Since 2016, Arizona is 2-13 ATS in 1 p.m. ET games.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans (-8.5), 1 p.m. ET

- With Gardner Minshew having made his first career start last week, the past 24 quarterbacks to do that as underdogs of at least seven points are 16-8 ATS.

- Six of the past seven times Jacksonville has been at least a seven-point underdog, it covered the spread.

- The past five times Houston has played on a Sunday after playing its previous game on Monday, the game went under the total.

Kansas City Chiefs (-7) at Oakland Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET

- Ten of Kansas City's past 11 road games went over the total.

- Kansas City is 14-4 ATS in divisional road games under Andy Reid.

- Oakland is 1-5 ATS in its past six games after playing on Monday the previous week.

Chicago Bears (-2.5) at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET

- Denver has won 13 straight September home games (8-3-2 ATS).

- Denver has failed to cover in five straight games, the longest active streak in the NFL.

- Denver's past nine games have gone under the total.

- Chicago's past six games have gone under the total, including the playoffs.

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams (-2), 4:25 p.m. ET

- New Orleans is 8-3 ATS in its past 11 games after playing on Monday the previous week.

- New Orleans is 7-2 ATS in its past nine road games and 20-7 ATS in its past 27 road games.

- Since 2015, New Orleans is 19-8 ATS as an underdog.

- Los Angeles is 16-8-2 ATS in its past 26 regular-season games at 1 p.m. ET

- The over is 6-1-1 in Los Angeles' past eight home games.

Philadelphia Eagles (-2) at Atlanta Falcons, 8:20 p.m. ET

- Since drafting Matt Ryan in 2008, Atlanta is 10-1 SU and 10-1 ATS in home openers

- Matt Ryan is 8-7 SU and 11-4 ATS as a home underdog. This is the first time Atlanta has been a home underdog since Week 15 of 2016.

- Atlanta is 9-1 ATS in Week 2 games over its past 10 seasons.

- Since 2010, teams that are 0-1 and are listed as home underdogs against 1-0 teams are 17-5 ATS.

Cleveland Browns (-6) at New York Jets, Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET

- September home underdogs in Monday games are 9-4 ATS and 7-6 outright since 2010. Since 2000, they are 16-10 ATS and 13-13 SU.

- Cleveland has not been a road favorite of at least five points since 1995 when Bill Belichick was head coach.

- Seven of the past nine times the Jets were a home underdog, the game went over the total.

- The favorite has covered each of the past eight meetings.