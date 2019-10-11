Week 6 NFL betting trends to know

Week 5 was another winning week for the road teams, as they went 8-6-1 ATS. Road teams are now 48-29-2 ATS for the season, good for a 62% win rate.

Road underdogs have been the best, going 34-19-1 ATS and 25-29 straight up. Underdogs in general are hitting at a 57% rate at 43-32-2 ATS.

As for Week 6, Baltimore hopes to avoid its first ever loss as a double-digit favorite, Kirk Cousins tries to get a win against a quality team, and Teddy Bridgewater seeks to continue his historic success against the number.

Here are some of the notable betting trends for Week 6.

All lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Carolina Panthers (-2.5) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 9:30 AM ET (in London)

• Carolina is 4-0 outright and ATS in Kyle Allen starts, including 3-0 this season. In the past 10 seasons, the only quarterback to start his career 5-0 outright and ATS is Patrick Mahomes.

• The underdog has won four of five Tampa Bay games this season, although the exception was last week in a loss to New Orleans.

• Six of the past seven meetings went under the total, including the Bucs' Week 2 matchup this season (34 points for a 48 total).

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens (-11), 1 ET

• Baltimore is 32-0 all-time as a double-digit favorite, making them the only active franchise to never lose as a double-digit favorite. However, since 2010, it is just 3-10 ATS in those games.

• John Harbaugh is 4-11-1 ATS and 7-9 outright in his career as a favorite against the Bengals (1-7 ATS, 2-6 outright since 2014).

• Cincinnati has lost eight straight road games, but it is 6-2 ATS in those games (2-1 ATS this season).

Seattle Seahawks (-1.5) at Cleveland Browns, 1 ET

• Seattle played last Thursday while Cleveland played on Monday. Since 2015, teams coming off Thursday games are 10-3 ATS against teams coming off Monday games.

• Cleveland is 7-2 ATS after a loss over the past two seasons, including 6-2 ATS with Baker Mayfield at quarterback.

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs (-4.5), 1 ET

• Deshaun Watson is 8-1 ATS in his career as a road underdog with four outright wins.

• In the past 10 seasons, the over is just 22-32-1 when the total is 55 or higher.

• Patrick Mahomes is 7-3 ATS when favored by less than seven points.

New Orleans Saints at Jacksonville Jaguars (-1.5), 1 ET

• Teddy Bridgewater is 26-7 ATS in his career as a starting quarterback, the best mark by any quarterback with at least 15 starts in the Super Bowl era. He's 14-2 ATS in his career as an underdog (7-9 outright). The Saints are 3-0 ATS since Bridgewater became the starter.

• Jacksonville is 5-20 ATS in nonconference games since 2013. New Orleans has won eight straight nonconference games (4-4 ATS).

Philadelphia Eagles at Minnesota Vikings (-3), 1 ET

• Mike Zimmer is 31-12-1 ATS at home as Minnesota's coach, the best ATS percentage by any coach in the Super Bowl era, minimum 25 games (2-0 this season).

• Minnesota is 3-0 ATS as a favorite this season. No other team has played multiple games as a favorite and covered every one.

• Since acquiring Kirk Cousins last season, Minnesota is 1-8-1 ATS and outright against teams with winning records.

• Carson Wentz is 5-9 ATS on the road against teams with winning records, although he upset Green Bay in Week 4 in his only such game this season.

Washington Redskins (-3.5) at Miami Dolphins, 1 ET

• Washington is the second team 0-5 or worse to be listed as a road favorite in the Super Bowl era, joining Washington in 1998 (-2.5 at Philadelphia, lost 17-12).

• Washington is favored for the first time since Week 9 of last season. The 13 straight games as an underdog was tied with Oakland for the longest active streak in the NFL.

• Miami is 0-4 ATS this season, the only undefeated or winless team against the spread this season.

• This is the 12th matchup in the Super Bowl era between two teams 0-4 or worse. The home team is 8-3 ATS in the first 11.

• Since the NFL instituted the bye week in 1990, teams 0-4 or worse coming off a bye week are 26-10 ATS.

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams (-3), 4:05 ET

• San Francisco is 4-0 this season, including 2-0 as a road underdog.

• Sean McVay and Jared Goff are 10-2 SU and 8-4 ATS in division games.

• Los Angeles played last Thursday while San Francisco played on Monday. Since 2015, teams coming off Thursday games are 10-3 ATS against teams coming off Monday games.

Daily Wager A daily sports betting news and information show (6-7 p.m. ET, ESPN2) that aims to better serve the millions of sports fans who participate in sports wagering and help educate general sports fans with in-depth analysis. Watch »

Atlanta Falcons (-2.5) at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 ET

• Over the past two seasons, Atlanta is 6-15 ATS, the worst record in the NFL. That includes 2-9 ATS on the road and 3-12 ATS in nondivision games.

• Atlanta is 2-9 ATS and 3-8 outright on the road in the past two seasons.

• Arizona is 1-5 ATS in its past six home games (0-5-1 outright).

• Over the past two seasons, Atlanta is 3-12 ATS in nondivision games, including 1-7 ATS as a favorite (2-6 outright).

Dallas Cowboys (-7) at New York Jets, 4:25 ET

• New York has lost 13 of its past 14 games outright (3-10-1 ATS in span).

• Sam Darnold is 4-9-1 ATS in his career. Since winning his first career start as a seven-point underdog in Detroit, Darnold is 1-7-1 ATS in his last nine starts as an underdog.

• Dak Prescott is 7-2-1 ATS in his career when favored by six or more points (10-0 outright).

Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos (-2), 4:25 ET

• The underdog has won all five Tennessee games this season outright.

• Denver has lost five straight games outright as a favorite, and they've lost six straight games when favored by three or fewer points (0-2 this season).

• Eight of Denver's past nine home games went under the total, although its Week 4 game against Jacksonville went over.

Get the best of ESPN sent to your inbox The ESPN Daily delivers the biggest sports news and moments every weekday. Sign me up! Email:

Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers (-6.5), 8:20 ET

• If Mason Rudolph is out, Devlin Hodges will make his first career start for Pittsburgh. Quarterbacks making their first career starts are 7-0 ATS this season.

• Pittsburgh is 6-1-1 ATS as an underdog over the past two seasons (1-0-1 ATS since Ben Roethlisberger injury).

• Los Angeles is 6-12-1 ATS in home games since the franchise moved to Los Angeles in 2017.

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers (-4), Monday, 8:15 ET (ESPN)

• Matthew Stafford is 7-3 ATS on Monday games, including 5-1 ATS on the road.

• Detroit has covered in six of the past seven seasons following its bye week.

• Detroit has won and covered all four meetings in the past two seasons, including three times as an underdog. Prior to that, Detroit had been 4-18 SU and 6-16 ATS in its past 22 meetings against Green Bay.