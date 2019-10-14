Dan Orlovsky and Rex Ryan give their take on where Deshaun Watson ranks among this year's MVP candidates. (1:21)

Is Watson in the conversation for MVP? (1:21)

For the first time this season, the favorite to win NFL MVP resides in Seattle.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson moved ahead of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes this week and is now the betting favorite to win MVP at Caesars Sportsbook

Wilson has thrown for 14 touchdowns without an interception, leading the Seahawks out to a 5-1 start. He passed for 295 yards and two touchdowns, and also ran for a touchdown in the Seahawks' road win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. He has accounted for 18 touchdowns this season.

Shift In Power Seahawks QB Russell Wilson is the new favorite to the win the NFL MVP at Caesars Sportsbook. Player Odds Russell Wilson 2-1 Patrick Mahomes 5-2 Deshaun Watson 4-1 Christian McCaffery 8-1 Tom Brady 12-1 Aaron Rodgers 14-1 Carson Wentz 15-1 Lamar Jackson 16-1 Jimmy Garoppolo 25-1 Caesars Sportsbook, as of Monday

Wilson, who has never won MVP and started the season with 20-1 odds to win the award, is now 2-1, just ahead of Mahomes at 5-2 at Caesars Sportsbook.

Mahomes, last season's MVP, also has thrown 14 touchdowns with one interception, but the Chiefs have dropped back-to-back home games to the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans.

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is 4-1, followed by Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey at 8-1. New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is 12-1, and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is 14-1.

Oddsmakers are paying more attention to Wilson than bettors are. Wilson ranks outside the top 12 in terms of number of bets to win MVP at Caesars Sportsbook, behind Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. Trubisky is now 1,000-1, and Mayfield is 300-1.

More money has been bet on Mahomes to win MVP than has been bet on any other player. Wilson is sixth in money.