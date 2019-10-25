The Gonzaga Bulldogs top the list of college basketball regular-season win totals posted Friday by DraftKings.

The Bulldogs' win total for the regular season opened at 27.5. Memphis is next at 26.5, followed by Duke and Michigan State, each at 25.5.

Kentucky, North Carolina and Villanova opened at 24.5, followed by Kansas at 24. Defending national champion Virginia opened at 23.5, with Louisville, Ohio State and Texas Tech at 22.5.

The win totals bet is for the regular season only and does not include conference or any other postseason tournaments.

Gonzaga lost several key contributors from its 2018-19 squad, which went 29-2 in the regular season, including forwards Rui Hachimura and Brandon Clarke and guard Zach Norvell Jr.

The Bulldogs, ranked eighth in the preseason, will play at No. 21 Arizona and host No. 9 North Carolina in December.

While Gonzaga has the highest season win total, Michigan State is the consensus favorite to win the national title. The Spartans are 11-2 at Caesars Sportsbook, followed by Kentucky and Kansas at 6-1. Memphis is 8-1, and Duke is 10-1.

Gonzaga is 25-1.

The college basketball season begins Nov. 5.