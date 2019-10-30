Why World Series Game 7 is a big night for 'Mattress Mack'

"Mattress Mack" Jim McIngvale breaks down how much money he's put into betting on the Astros and how big of a fan he is of the team. (2:32)

You may have heard or read about a mattress salesman from Texas who is making large bets on the Houston Astros to win the World Series on a seemingly daily basis. Who is Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale? Why is he making sure large wagers? And what is this about some sort of a refund?

Don't worry, we have all the answers to your questions in this handy FAQ, setting up a big Game 7 for 'Mattress Mack' and the Astros.

Who is 'Mattress Mack'?

Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale is the owner of Gallery Furniture in Houston. He ran a promotion this year offering to refund purchases of mattresses costing $3,000 or more, if the Astros won the World Series. McIngvale says sales spiked when the Astros picked up starting pitcher Zack Greinke at the Major League Baseball trade deadline, and then again over Labor Day weekend, when Justin Verlander tossed a no-hitter.

In 2017, when the Astros won the franchise's first World Series, a similar promotion cost Mattress Mack more than $13 million in refunds. Sources told ESPN that year that McIngvale went around Las Vegas, sportsbook to sportsbook, placing more than $1 million in bets on the Astros to win the World Series at around 3-2 odds. Houston defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in a thrilling seven-game series.

How much would he have to refund?

While his potential liability on the refunds is growing by the day, estimates are that it's north of $20 million.

What has he done to offset the liability?

McIngvale enlisted the help of two high-level gamblers from Las Vegas to find American bookmakers willing to take giant bets. With just a few days left in the regular season, and the Astros around +220 to win the World Series at most sportsbooks, "Mattress Mack" partnered with Anthony Curtis and Frank Betti, two well-known Las Vegas sharps, to scope out which places in Las Vegas and New Jersey will take the biggest bet at the best price. He hoped to get $10 million down on the Astros to win more than $20 million to help pay for mattress refunds.

On October 1, he placed one of the largest bets ever taken by a U.S. bookmaker when he bet $3.5 million on the Astros to win the World Series at the DraftKings sportsbook at Scarlet Pearl casino in Biloxi, Mississippi. At +220 odds, the wager would pay a net $7.7 million.

Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale places his $3.5 million bet at the sportsbook at Scarlet Pearl Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi. Courtesy of DraftKings

Did he make other large bets?

Two days later, McIngvale was in New Jersey to place another large wager on the Astros to win it all. He bet $1.5 million at the same +220 odds at the FanDuel Sportsbook at The Meadowlands. The wager would win $3.3 million and is believed to be the largest legal online wager in the state's brief sports betting history.

McIngvale also recently placed a $200,000 World Series bet on the Astros +250 at the South Point in Las Vegas and has additional wagers for undisclosed amounts with Nevada bookmakers Caesars, MGM, Treasure Island and Circa Sports.

On Thursday, The Action Network reported that he's flying to Mississippi to place another $675,000 on the Astros to win Game 7.

How much has he bet overall?

While not even 'Mattress Mack' knows the exact amount he's bet on individual games in the World Series, along with futures wagers on the Astros to win, he has at least $11.6 million in play.