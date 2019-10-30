Bets pouring in on Patriots to finish unbeaten

Ryan Clark and John Fox credit the Patriots' defense and coach Bill Belichick for having multiple schemes in their playbook and executing with skill. (1:40)

A Las Vegas sportsbook has a mounting six-figure liability on the New England Patriots to finish the regular season 16-0.

On Sept. 15, the SuperBook at Westgate Las Vegas posted odds on the Patriots winning every game during the regular season: Yes +1,000 (10-1) / No -2,000 (1-20). They must finish 16-0, meaning if there is a tie, the "No" would be the winner.

Out of the first 148 bets on the prop at the SuperBook, 143 were on the "Yes," including $5,000 and $4,500 bets from the same customer in October at shorter odds. One of the first five bets on the "No," however, was a $24,000 wager to win $2,000 placed on Oct. 2, but the SuperBook is still rooting for a Patriots' loss.

"Right now, we lose a little over six figures on the Patriots going 16-0," SuperBook executive director John Murray told ESPN.

Eight weeks into the regular season, New England and the San Francisco 49ers are the only remaining unbeaten teams.

The Patriots are now +500 to finish 16-0, as they head to Baltimore as short road favorites over the Ravens. Barring notable injuries, New England is expected to be favored in its remaining eight games.

The 49ers, who are at Arizona on Thursday, are +1,500 to win all 16 regular-season games.

On Tuesday, Caesars Sportsbook posted odds on the two winless teams, Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals, to lose all 16 games. The sportsbook opened the Bengals at +2,000 to finish 0-16 and quickly took action from a respected player that drove the price down to +700.

To create the prices, Jeff Davis, director of trading for Caesars, said his team of oddmakers make a projected point spread and money-line on each of the remaining games. "You figure out the parlay payout of all the money-lines," Davis told ESPN. "You take that number and create a yes/no price around what you come up with."

The Dolphins are +500 to lose all 16 regular-season games.