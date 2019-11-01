Back Sam Darnold on the road? Week 9 NFL betting trends to know

Road teams had their worst week of the season last week and still had a winning record at 8-7 ATS. Including Thursday's game, road teams are 73-46-3 ATS this season (.613). Road underdogs are even better at 52-30-2 ATS (.634).

This week, five nonconference matchups highlight the action. NFC teams are 20-16 ATS against AFC teams this season.

Here are the Week 9 NFL betting trends to know:

Houston Texans (-1.5) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 9:30 a.m. ET (London)

• Favorites are 16-10 ATS all time in London games.

• Jacksonville is 5-2 ATS in Gardner Minshew starts.

• Jacksonville is 3-3 ATS all time in London games, and five of the six games have gone over the total.

Washington Redskins at Buffalo Bills (-9.5), 1 p.m. ET

• Five straight Washington games have gone under the total.

• This year, Buffalo is 1-3 ATS as a favorite and 3-0 ATS as an underdog.

• Since 2014, teams coming off a Thursday game that are road underdogs of at least seven points are 15-5-1 ATS. Since 2001, those teams are 33-17-1 ATS.

Tennessee Titans at Carolina Panthers (-3.5), 1 p.m. ET

• Both Ryan Tannehill starts have gone over the total after Tennessee's previous five games all went under.

• As an underdog of at least three points, Tennessee is 8-2 ATS and 7-3 outright under Mike Vrabel.

• Mike Vrabel is 6-0 SU and 5-1 ATS in nonconference games. Since 2016, Tennessee is 10-3-1 ATS in nonconference games.

• Kyle Allen started 5-0 ATS and SU in his career before his first career loss last week. He is 2-0 ATS as a favorite.

Chicago Bears at Philadelphia Eagles (-4.5), 1 p.m. ET

• Over the past six seasons, Chicago is 1-9 SU and 2-8 ATS against NFC East opponents, including playoffs.

• Mitchell Trubisky is 5-2-1 ATS in his career as a road underdog. The under is 5-2-1 in those games.

• Philadelphia is 2-8 ATS as a home favorite the last two seasons including 0-5 ATS when favored by five or fewer points.

Minnesota Vikings at Kansas City Chiefs (NL), 1 p.m. ET

• Minnesota is 2-8-1 both ATS and straight up in Kirk Cousins starts against teams that entered with winning records, including 0-6-1 on the road (both ATS and SU).

• Kirk Cousins is 1-6 ATS with Minnesota when the line is between +3 and -3.

• Minnesota is 4-0 ATS and SU after a Thursday game since 2015.

• Kansas City has failed to cover three straight home games.

• The under is 34-21-1 in Kansas City home games in the Andy Reid era, but four of the last five games went over.

New York Jets (-3) at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET

• Sam Darnold is 2-6 ATS on the road in his career, but this is the first time he has ever been a road favorite.

• New York is 0-4 ATS this season when the game goes under the total and 2-1 ATS when the game goes over the total.

• Miami was 5-1 outright and 4-1-1 ATS against New York the past three seasons, when current New York coach Adam Gase coached Miami.

• In the Super Bowl era, teams with records of 1-5 or worse are 4-18 ATS and 7-15 SU as road favorites. Since 2015, teams that are 1-4 or worse and are listed as road favorites are 0-8 ATS.

• Road teams are 22-11-1 ATS in divisional games this season.

Indianapolis Colts (-1) at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. ET

• Indianapolis is the eighth team since the 1970 merger to have each of its first seven games decided by seven or fewer points.

• Indianapolis has covered six straight games when the line has been between -3 and +3, and has won seven straight games outright (6-0-1 ATS). The Colts are 3-0 ATS and SU in that spot this season.

• Frank Reich is 2-6-1 ATS against teams that entered the game with a losing record.

• Mike Tomlin is 7-2-1 ATS in his career as home underdog against teams other than New England.

Detroit Lions at Oakland Raiders (-2), 4:05 p.m. ET

• Matt Patricia is 5-0 ATS on the road against teams that entered with losing records.

• Detroit is 2-0 ATS this season as a road underdog and has covered four straight games in that situation dating back to last season.

• Oakland has covered five of its last six "home" games dating back to last season, including a Week 5 win in London where it was considered the home team. It has not played a game in Oakland since Week 2.

• This is the second time in the current Jon Gruden era where Oakland has been a home favorite (beat Cleveland by three as a 2.5-point favorite last season).

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Seattle Seahawks (-4.5), 4:05 p.m. ET

• Five straight Tampa Bay games have gone over the total, and the Bucs have gone 1-4 ATS in those games.

• Jameis Winston is 13-5-1 ATS as an underdog of more than five points. Both times his team has been in that situation this season, it won the game outright.

• Seattle is 0-5 ATS in its last five home games (0-4 this season).

Cleveland Browns (-4) at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET

• Brandon Allen makes his first career start for Denver. Quarterbacks making their first career starts are 8-0 ATS this season (4-3-1 outright).

Get the best of ESPN sent to your inbox The ESPN Daily delivers the biggest sports news and moments every weekday. Sign me up! Email:

• This is just the 12th time Cleveland has been a road favorite since returning to the NFL in 1999. Cleveland is 8-3 ATS in the first 11 games including 1-0 this season.

• Since the start of last season, the under is 18-5-1 in Denver games (6-2 this season including four straight).

Green Bay Packers (-3.5) at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET

• Green Bay is 3-0 ATS and SU on the road under Matt LaFleur this season.

• Los Angeles is 8-1-2 ATS in the Anthony Lynn era as a regular-season underdog of fewer than seven points.

• This is the first time Los Angeles has been a home underdog since Week 7 of 2017, snapping a 16-game streak as a favorite. It's just the third time since the franchise moved to Los Angeles that it is a home underdog.

• The under is 13-3 in prime-time Sunday and Monday games this season.

New England Patriots (-3) at Baltimore Ravens, 8:20 ET

• This snaps an 18-game home streak for Baltimore where it was a favorite. Overall, the under is 11-2 when John Harbaugh is a home underdog.

• Over the past 10 seasons, New England is 31-13-2 ATS in prime-time games. Over the past six seasons, Baltimore is 11-4 ATS in prime-time games.

• The under is 13-3 in prime-time Monday and Sunday games this season.

• Baltimore is 13-4 ATS in its last 17 games after a bye (8-3 ATS under Harbaugh).

• Teams coming off their bye week have lost eight straight games to New England since 2011 (2-6 ATS, 1-6 ATS in seven games since 2014).

Dallas Cowboys (-7.5) at New York Giants, Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET

• Over the past three seasons, Dallas is 13-2 outright and ATS in division games, including covering seven straight. It has covered all five meetings against New York in that span.

• New York is 2-9-1 ATS at home the last two seasons including 1-7 ATS as a home underdog.

• Road teams are 22-11-1 ATS in divisional games this season.