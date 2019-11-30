The season of the road team continued on Thanksgiving as all three road teams won outright, with two of them covering. Road teams moved to 99-74-6 ATS on the season (57%).

In addition to that, a number of notable trends are at stake this week. Those include Frank Reich's unbeaten ATS record against winning teams, Kirk Cousins' winless record on Monday Night Football, and Tampa Bay's nine-game over streak, the longest single-season streak in seven years.

San Francisco 49ers at Baltimore Ravens (-5.5, 45.5), 1 p.m. ET

• San Francisco is the first team 10-1 or better to be an underdog since Seattle (11-1) was a 2.5-point underdog at San Francisco (8-4) in 2013. In the last 30 seasons, underdogs 10-1 or better are 2-11 SU and 3-10 ATS, including 0-9 SU and 1-8 ATS in non-Week 17 games.

• San Francisco is 3-0 outright as an underdog this season, winning each game by at least 14 points. Jimmy Garoppolo is 7-2 outright in his career as an underdog, including 6-2 with San Francisco.

• Baltimore has won each of its last five games by at least 14 points, covering every game and winning by an average of 28 points per game.

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts (-1.5, 43), 1 p.m. ET

• Tennessee is 3-1-1 ATS in Ryan Tannehill starts, with all five games going over the total. When Marcus Mariota started, Tennessee was 2-4 ATS with five of the six games going under the total.

• Indianapolis has won 19 of the last 22 meetings heads up, going 15-7 ATS.

• Frank Reich is 9-0 ATS and 8-1 outright against teams that entered with winning records. The only loss came last week against Houston.

• Indianapolis is 8-2-1 ATS against division opponents under Reich with seven straight covers (including playoffs).

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-2.5, 47) at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET

• Nine straight Tampa Bay games have gone over the total, the longest single-season streak by any team since the Patriots in 2012. Tampa Bay is 2-7 ATS in that span.

• Tampa Bay is 0-6 ATS this season when not getting more than three points.

• Tampa Bay is 0-3 ATS this season following a win.

• Nick Foles is 0-3 ATS and outright as Jacksonville's starter this season with all three losses by at least two touchdowns. All three games went over the total.

Cleveland Browns (-2, 39) at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. ET

• Devlin Hodges is making his second career start. This season, quarterbacks making their first or second career start are 14-4 ATS.

• The under is 7-2 in Pittsburgh games since Ben Roethlisberger's injury. Pittsburgh Is 5-2-2 ATS in that span.

• Cleveland has not swept Pittsburgh since 1988. This is the ninth time Cleveland won the first meeting outright since then. Each of the previous eight times, it failed to win or cover the second meeting.

• Cleveland has covered five of the last six meetings.

• This is the first time Cleveland has been favored in Pittsburgh since the 1989 season opener, which Cleveland won 51-0, the largest shutout road win by any team in the Super Bowl era.

• Pittsburgh has won the last 15 home meetings (9-6 ATS).

Green Bay Packers (-6, 44) at New York Giants, 1 p.m. ET

• This is the most points Green Bay has been favored by on the road since Week 4 of 2015 against San Francisco.

• New York is 1-8 ATS as a home underdog under Pat Shurmur.

• New York has lost seven straight games, going 2-5 ATS in that span.

Philadelphia Eagles (-10, 45) at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET

• This is the first time Philadelphia has been at least a 7-point road favorite in a Carson Wentz start. This decade, Philadelphia is 0-4 ATS as at least a touchdown favorite on the road. The last time Philadelphia was a favorite of at least 9.5 points, it lost outright as a 14.5-point favorite in 2009 to JaMarcus Russell and Oakland.

• Each of the last five times Philadelphia faced a team with a losing record, the game went under the total, including all three this season.

• Over the last three seasons, the over is 13-5 in Ryan Fitzpatrick starts (5-3 this season).

• AFC East teams are 10-4 ATS against NFC East teams, including Buffalo's upset win over Dallas on Thanksgiving.

New York Jets (-3, 41.5) at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. ET

• New York is 1-5 outright in its last six games as a favorite, including 0-2 this season.

• New York has won and covered three straight games, all as an underdog, scoring exactly 34 points in all three games.

• Cincinnati is 0-4 ATS this season when not getting at least six points.

Washington Redskins at Carolina Panthers (-10, 38.5), 1 p.m. ET

• Kyle Allen is 4-1 ATS in his career against teams that were .500 or below entering the game. All four times when Carolina covered, the game went over. The one exception was in Week 11 when it lost and the game went under against Atlanta.

• Seven of the last eight Washington games went under, including five of six under interim coach Bill Callahan. Washington has been a double-digit underdog four times during that stretch and never scored more than nine points.

• Over the last five seasons, Carolina is 12-3 ATS when the total is 42 or below.

Los Angeles Rams (-3, 47) at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET

• Los Angeles is 4-0 ATS and outright against Arizona under Sean McVay.

• The under has hit in five of Los Angeles' last six games, with the only exception being last week when it scored six points in a 45-6 loss to Baltimore.

• Arizona is 7-3-1 ATS this season, tied for the best mark in the NFL, including 5-1-1 ATS in its last seven games.

Oakland Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs (-10.5, 50.5), 4:25 p.m. ET

• Kansas City has won the last six home meetings (5-1 ATS).

• Andy Reid is 26-13 ATS in division games as Kansas City's head coach, including 6-3 with Patrick Mahomes and 3-0 this season.

• Reid is 13-7 ATS in his career off a bye week, but his team has failed to cover in this spot in each of the last two seasons.

Los Angeles Chargers (-3, 39) at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET

• Los Angeles is 6-1-1 ATS as a road favorite under Anthony Lynn.

• Los Angeles is 0-3 ATS and outright in division games this season, including two losses as a favorite.

• The under is 10-2 in Denver's last 12 home games (10-3 since start of last season).

New England Patriots (-3, 46) at Houston Texans, 8:20 p.m. ET

• New England is 45-28-3 in regular-season prime time games under Bill Belichick.

• Deshaun Watson is 11-4 ATS in his career as an underdog.

• Bill O'Brien is 1-4 ATS and 0-5 outright against Belichick.

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks (-3, 50), 8:15 p.m. ET Monday (ESPN)

• Over the last four seasons, Minnesota is 3-13-1 ATS on the road against teams that entered with winning records.

• Cousins is 0-7 outright and ATS in his career on Monday Night Football. The 0-7 outright record is the worst by any quarterback in Monday Night Football history, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

• Russell Wilson is 23-8-2 ATS in his career in prime time games, including the playoffs.

• Seattle is 9-3-2 ATS in the last two seasons when the spread is between +3 and -3. Minnesota is 1-6 ATS in those games in that span.

• Pete Carroll is 5-0 outright and 4-1 ATS against Minnesota as Seattle's head coach, including playoffs.