        <
        >

          No. 2 Buckeyes open as underdogs to Clemson

          play
          Swinney: This is the most complete Ohio State team we've played (1:18)

          Dabo Swinney commends Justin Fields and Ohio State on their talent and expresses his excitement about facing them. (1:18)

          1:31 PM ET
          • David PurdumESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Joined ESPN in 2014
            • Journalist covering gambling industry since 2008
            Follow on Twitter

          The undefeated Big Ten champion Ohio State Buckeyes are underdogs heading into the College Football Playoff.

          No. 3 Clemson opened as a 2-point favorite over No. 2 Ohio State on Sunday at Caesars Sportsbook. The Tigers and Buckeyes will face off Dec. 28 in the Fiesta Bowl in the second semifinal.

          No. 1 LSU opened as a 10-point favorite over No. 4 Oklahoma in the other semifinal. LSU and the Sooners play Dec. 28 in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

          Ohio State went from a potential double-digit favorite over Oklahoma to an underdog with the CFP selection committee's decision to move LSU past the Buckeyes and into the No. 1 seed. Caesars Sportsbook oddsmakers were considering making Ohio State an 11.5-point favorite over Oklahoma. Instead, the Buckeyes are underdogs for the first time this season.

          The favored team has won nine of 15 CFP games.

          LSU is the fifth double-digit favorite in College Football Playoff history. The previous four won straight-up, and double-digit favorites overall have won their games outright 89.6% of the time over the past five seasons, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

          The point spreads for both semifinals were on the move quickly Sunday afternoon. An hour after sportsbooks posted their opening lines, the consensus lines were Clemson -2.5 and LSU -11.5.

          LSU, at 5-2, has the best odds to win the national championship at Caesars Sportsbook, followed by Clemson (2-1) and Ohio State (5-2). Oklahoma is a 12-1 long shot.

          Clemson is the seventh lower seed to be favored in a CFP game. Lower-seeded favorites are 4-2 in the CFP.

          The over/under on Clemson-Ohio State opened at 63.5 at Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under on Oklahoma-LSU opened at 75.5.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices