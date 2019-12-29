Joe Burrow puts on a clinic in LSU's Peach Bowl win vs. Oklahoma, tossing a College Football Playoff record seven touchdowns and adding a rushing score. (0:26)

Clemson is back in a familiar spot -- underdogs to an SEC foe in the College Football Playoff championship game.

Caesars Sportsbook installed LSU as a 3-point favorite over Clemson late Saturday night, but the line grew quickly and eventually settled at LSU -5 at most sportsbooks.

It will be the fourth championship game appearance in the past five seasons for Clemson. Coach Dabo Swinney's Tigers were underdogs each time but managed to upset favored Alabama twice, including last season.

Clemson has won 29 games in a row and five straight against SEC opponents but now must try to cool off LSU and Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow.

LSU advanced to the championship game in impressive fashion, routing Oklahoma 63-28 in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Burrow accounted for eight touchdowns against the overmatched Sooners, including seven through the air.

Before Saturday's semifinal games, some sportsbooks offered early lines on the potential finals matchups. LSU was a 1-point favorite over Clemson at bookmaker William Hill before the semifinals.

Coach Ed Orgeron's SEC champions, however, were so impressive against Oklahoma that, before the Fiesta Bowl, Las Vegas sportsbook Circa Sports made LSU a 3-point favorite over Ohio State or Clemson and started taking bets.

Clemson rallied past Ohio State in a thrilling, back-and-forth Fiesta Bowl to earn a shot at LSU.

The teams will have two weeks to prepare, before meeting Jan. 13, in New Orleans, where LSU is expected to enjoy some home-field advantage. Oddsmakers estimated playing in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome is worth at least a point to the line for the Tigers.

The favored teams in CFP title games are only 2-3 straight up.

The Clemson-LSU over/under total opened at 69.5 at Caesars Sportsbook.