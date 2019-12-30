Max Kellerman blames Tom Brady for the Patriots' loss at home to the Dolphins with the No. 2 seed in the AFC on the line. (1:40)

The New England Patriots head into the playoffs as 20-1 long shots to win the Super Bowl, their worst odds at any point this decade.

The Baltimore Ravens, at 2-1, are the favorites in updated Super Bowl odds released Monday at Caesars Sportsbook. The Kansas City Chiefs are next at 3-1, followed by the San Francisco 49ers (7-2), New Orleans Saints (6-1) and Green Bay Packers (10-1).

The Patriots had been consensus Super Bowl favorites for the majority of the regular season, but were overtaken by the Ravens in December. New England dropped three of its last five games, including a stunning upset loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday that cost the Patriots a first-round bye. New England was a 17-point favorite over the Dolphins. It was the largest upset loss of Tom Brady's career.

Odds to win Super Bowl Team Odds Ravens 2-1 Chiefs 3-1 49ers 7-2 Saints 6-1 Packers 10-1 Patriots 20-1 Seahawks 22-1 Bills 40-1 Vikings 40-1 Texans 50-1 Eagles 50-1 Titans 75-1 *via Caesars Sportsbook

At 20-1, the Patriots have their worst Super Bowl odds entering the playoffs under coach Bill Belichick. New England began the 2009-10 postseason with 11-1 odds and lost to the Ravens in the first round.

Some bettors haven't written off the Patriots yet, though. Last week, the SuperBook at Westgate Las Vegas took a $15,000 bet and a $10,000 bet on New England to win the Super Bowl, according to executive director John Murray.

The Patriots will host the Tennessee Titans on Saturday in the wild-card round. New England is a 5-point favorite over the Titans.

In the other AFC wild-card game, the Houston Texans are 3-point home favorites over the Buffalo Bills.

In the NFC, the Saints are 7.5-point favorites over the visiting Minnesota Vikings, and the Seattle Seahawks are 1.5-point road favorites over the Philadelphia Eagles.