Betting public overwhelmingly siding with LSU

Joe Burrow vs. Trevor Lawrence. Ed Orgeron vs. Dabo Swinney. The top-ranked team vs. the defending champ. It's LSU vs. Clemson for the championship. (0:52)

LSU vs. Clemson promises to be a championship for the ages (0:52)

Money is piling up on LSU, leaving sportsbooks around the nation with lopsided action on a national championship game that is setting up to be a big decision for bookmakers.

Heading into the weekend, LSU is a consensus six-point favorite over Clemson in Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship in New Orleans (8 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN App).

The line opened as low as LSU favored by 3, but it has been growing since, much like the sportsbooks' liabilities.

"We're going to need Clemson for a whole pile," Jeff Davis, risk director for Caesars Sportsbook, said Thursday.

From the East Coast to the Gulf Coast to Las Vegas, the betting public is all over LSU, including some big wagers. On Tuesday, Las Vegas sportsbook operator CG Technology reported taking two bets totaling $200,000 on LSU. As of Thursday, MGM sportsbooks in Nevada had taken six five-figure bets on the game, all of them on LSU.

Jason Scott, vice president of trading for ROAR Digital/BetMGM sportsbooks, said Friday morning that the action has been exceptionally heavy on LSU.

"The last time we've seen such a one-sided [betting] event was Conor McGregor versus Floyd Mayweather [in 2017]," Scott told ESPN.

Bookmakers are reporting significant betting interest on the championship game, with 80% to 90% of the bets on LSU. William Hill U.S. said Clemson-LSU was on pace to be the "biggest-bet college football game of all time."

"Right now, it's all LSU," Nick Bogdanovich, director of trading for William Hill U.S., said Thursday. "Current money is about 8-to-1 in favor of LSU and tickets are about 4-to-1 in favor of LSU."

Sportsbooks along the Gulf Coast, next door to Louisiana, are inundated with bets on LSU. At the Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort in Biloxi, Mississippi -- just over a two-hour drive from Baton Rouge -- 85% of the bets and 92% of the money is on LSU.

"We're predominantly purple," said Will Hall, sportsbook manager at the Beau Rivage in Biloxi.

Davis of Caesars Sportsbook said the last championship game he could recall that had this one-sided of action was Super Bowl XLVIII between the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos -- except for one key difference.

"The amount of money on Denver from the public was ludicrous," Davis said. "The sharp guys couldn't get enough of Seattle. I don't want to say this [game] has that feel, because there hasn't been much Clemson from some of these [sharp] guys."

The underdog Seahawks beat the Broncos 43-8, and Nevada sportsbooks won a net $19.6 million, the most ever on a Super Bowl.