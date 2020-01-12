        <
        >

          Oddsmakers win big as 10-point underdog Titans shock Ravens

          1:01 AM ET
          • Ben FawkesESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Runs day-to-day editorial operations at Chalk, ESPN.com's gambling section
            • Joined ESPN in 2010
            Follow on Twitter

          The Tennessee Titans pulled off a shocking 28-12 win over the Baltimore Ravens as 10-point underdogs on Saturday -- and oddsmakers across the nation rejoiced. The game also stayed under the closing total of 47.5 points.

          "It was our biggest football win of the season, a great result for us," John Murray, executive director at the SuperBook at Westgate Las Vegas, told ESPN. "So many parlays to Baltimore money line and guys chasing the Ravens in-game. Under was big, too."

          The story was the same at several other sportsbooks, as the Titans' victory knocked out many money-line parlays and teasers.

          "It was a high six-figure win for us," Alan Berg, senior oddsmaker at Caesars Entertainment, told ESPN. "A phenomenal result for the house. You name it, we made money off it: straight bets, teasers, parlays."

          MGM sportsbooks took a $420,000 wager on the Ravens to win the game (at -420 odds) and had a big day as a result of the Titans' win, telling ESPN that they "cut down the nets."

          Covers.com reported that CG Technology sportsbooks had a mid-six-figure win on the game as well.

          Tennessee's upset as a 10-point underdog was the biggest playoff upset since 2010, when the Seattle Seahawks beat the New Orleans Saints 41-36 as 10-point home underdogs.

          According to ESPN Stats & Information, the Titans became the first team since the 1988 Cincinnati Bengals to win two postseason games while recording fewer than 100 passing yards.

          It wasn't a perfect night for sportsbooks, but it certainly was one they'll take.

          "The only downside is we had a great Ravens future position, but it's worth sacrificing that to get this win tonight," Murray said.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices