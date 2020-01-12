The Tennessee Titans pulled off a shocking 28-12 win over the Baltimore Ravens as 10-point underdogs on Saturday -- and oddsmakers across the nation rejoiced. The game also stayed under the closing total of 47.5 points.

"It was our biggest football win of the season, a great result for us," John Murray, executive director at the SuperBook at Westgate Las Vegas, told ESPN. "So many parlays to Baltimore money line and guys chasing the Ravens in-game. Under was big, too."

The story was the same at several other sportsbooks, as the Titans' victory knocked out many money-line parlays and teasers.

"It was a high six-figure win for us," Alan Berg, senior oddsmaker at Caesars Entertainment, told ESPN. "A phenomenal result for the house. You name it, we made money off it: straight bets, teasers, parlays."

MGM sportsbooks took a $420,000 wager on the Ravens to win the game (at -420 odds) and had a big day as a result of the Titans' win, telling ESPN that they "cut down the nets."

Covers.com reported that CG Technology sportsbooks had a mid-six-figure win on the game as well.

Tennessee's upset as a 10-point underdog was the biggest playoff upset since 2010, when the Seattle Seahawks beat the New Orleans Saints 41-36 as 10-point home underdogs.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, the Titans became the first team since the 1988 Cincinnati Bengals to win two postseason games while recording fewer than 100 passing yards.

It wasn't a perfect night for sportsbooks, but it certainly was one they'll take.

"The only downside is we had a great Ravens future position, but it's worth sacrificing that to get this win tonight," Murray said.