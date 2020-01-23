Biggest Super Bowl LIV bets at U.S sportsbooks

In the American sports betting world, nothing is bigger than the Super Bowl.

Leading up to the Feb. 2 kickoff between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, more money will be bet on Super Bowl LIV than any other single game in American sports.

Hundreds of millions of dollars will change hands, with bets on everything from the coin flip to the color of the Gatorade dumped on the winning coach.

We'll chronicle it all in this file updating the biggest bets from around the country.

Current Super Bowl odds (at Caesars Sportsbook):

Chiefs -1

Total: 54.5

Five biggest Super Bowl bets so far

1. $684,000 on 49ers +2 (-114) at DraftKings Sportsbook in New Jersey (Tues., Jan. 21).

2. $187,000 on 49ers moneyline (+107) at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races in West Virginia (Tues., Jan. 21).

3. $150,000 on the Chiefs moneyline (-125) at MGM book in Las Vegas (Mon., Jan. 20).

4. $110,000 on Super Bowl LIV going over 52.5 points at the SuperBook at the Westgate Las Vegas (Sun., Jan. 19).

5. $100,000 on the 49ers moneyline (EVEN) at a William Hill US sportsbook (Sun., Jan. 19).

Super Bowl betting action

Thursday

• As of early Thursday afternoon at MGM sportsbooks in Nevada, approximately twice as much money had been bet on the Chiefs as had been bet on 49ers. However, Jeff Stoneback, director of race and sports for MGM in Nevada, estimated that 5% of the total money that will be bet on the Super Bowl had come in at this point.

The early action on the Super Bowl total has been lopsided at most sportsbooks, growing from a consensus opener of 51.5 up to 54.5 at many books. At MGM, Stoneback said there was 12 times as much money on the over as there was on the under.

• Sportsbook PointsBet had 306 different Super Bowl betting markets up Thursday. The most popular? The coin flip "by a good margin."

Bettors are divided on the coin toss, with 52% of the bets on heads, although the bigger money is on tails. Nearly 70% of the money that had been bet at PointsBet was on tails.

Wednesday

• The vast majority of the money on the total continues to come in on the over. At DraftKings Sportsbook, 90% of the bets and 96% of the money so far has been on the over, which was at 54 on Wednesday morning. DraftKings also took a $50,000 wager on the 49ers moneyline at +108 odds in West Virginia.

Tuesday

• The largest Super Bowl bet so far comes in at DraftKings Sportsbook, as one bettor puts $684,000 on the 49ers +2 (-114). The bettor bought half a point.

• The sportsbook at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races in West Virginia took a $187,000 money-line bet on the 49ers at +107 odds.

Monday

• An MGM book in Vegas took another six-figure wager, this time $150,000 on the Chiefs moneyline (-125) to win $120,000.

• In 24 hours after posting a line and total on the Super Bowl, the sportsbook at SouthPoint in Las Vegas had taken 75 bets on the over and 1 on the under, per sportsbook director Chris Andrews.

Sunday night

• One bettor wagered $100,000 on the 49ers moneyline at EVEN at a William Hill US sportsbook.

• One bettor wagered $55,000 on Chiefs -1 at an MGM book

• The SuperBook at the Westgate Las Vegas took the largest reported bet on the game Sunday night: a $110,000 wager on the game going over 52.5 points.

• The first big bet of the night came at a William Hill sportsbook, with one bettor wagering $33,000 on the Chiefs at pick-em.

Biggest futures bets

49ers

$10,600 at 11-1 odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to win $127,000

$50,000 at +150 odds at CG Technology to win $75,000

$30,000 at +140 odds at CG Technology to win $42,000

Chiefs

$15,000 at 14-1 odds at Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook to win $210,000

$10,000 at 12-1 odds at CG Technology to win $120,000

$15,000 at 6-1 odds CG Technology to win $90,000

2: The number of Super Bowls that Nevada sportsbooks have suffered net losses on since state gaming control began tracking the betting action on the NFL championship in 1991. The books lost $396,674 on Super Bowl XXIX (Chargers-49ers) and $2.5 million on Super Bowl XLII (Giants-Patriots).

$2.55 billion: The amount bet on the Super Bowl at Nevada's regulated sportsbooks since 1991.

-$174,695,766: The net loss on the Super Bowl for bettors at Nevada's regulated sportsbooks since 1991.

26-25-2: Super Bowl favorites' record against the spread (according to ESPN Stats & Information's point-spread database; note that because spreads vary by sportsbook, the overall record may vary as well).

26: The number of Super Bowls that have gone over the total. There have been 25 unders and one push. (No recorded over/under total on Super Bowl I).

14: The number of states, in addition to Nevada, with legal sportsbooks that will be taking bets on the game: Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and West Virginia.