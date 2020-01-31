Swami Sez: Chris Berman's Super Bowl LIV pick

Chris Berman took his Swami Sez NFL picks segment, seen on SportsCenter, to Chalk every week a few seasons ago. He's back for Super Bowl LIV to give his pick for the big game.

This Super Bowl is like opening the window in April -- it's a breath of fresh air.

It is the return of NFL royalty, with the 49ers and Chiefs in the Big Game. San Francisco was there less than a decade ago, but every time they are in it, they're an intriguing team. This time is no different. And the Chiefs hadn't made it in 50 years. It's great to have them both back.

I find this game intriguing on many fronts. The Chiefs and the way they play offense is the headliner, but not far behind is San Francisco's defensive front and Richard Sherman. The 49ers' front four can get home by themselves and Sherman is still one of the best in the league, but Kansas City has speed on offense that we've rarely seen.

You also have the fact that the 49ers have shown they can win in a variety of ways. Who can forget the 48-46 win over the Saints in the Super Dome or the 9-0 slogfest in Week 7 against the Redskins.

Andy Reid is a terrific coach, and he and Kyle Shannahan are two of the great playcallers in the game today. What menu is each chef going to serve? And what's the second course? It will be fascinating to see their in-game adjustments as the game progresses. As a football fan, this will be fun to watch.

You have two of the best tight ends in the game in Travis Kelce and George Kittle, who are game-breakers. You have two quarterbacks only scratching the surface of their potential -- although Mahomes might be beyond just a scratch. And you have a San Francisco D-line that can boast four No. 1 picks on the field at the same time.

I know that Jimmy Garoppolo hasn't needed to pass much in the playoffs so far, but I wouldn't be concerned if he has to carry the load if they need to score in the 30s. Lamar Jackson is this season's MVP, but if you want someone to win a game right now, I'm not sure how you pick against Mahomes. I thought the Mahomes of last year would resurface by the end of this season, and so far in this year's playoffs, I've been right.

On Labor Day, I had the Chiefs beating the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl. I've been on them all year and I'm not going to change now. With what the Chiefs are capable of doing on offense, I think it's safe to say this won't be a 3-3 game entering the fourth quarter like last year's Super Bowl. I think Kansas City wins 35-32. And if I'm right, won't this be a fun one?

Pick: Chiefs 35, 49ers 32