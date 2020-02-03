Patrick Mahomes slings a pass to Damien Williams who reaches the football out over the goal line to give Kansas City a 24-20 lead. (0:26)

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs opened as the favorites to win next year's Super Bowl, heading into an offseason that could shake up the NFL.

The Chiefs opened at 6-1 to win Super Bowl LV at Caesars Sportsbook, followed by the Baltimore Ravens at 7-1 and the San Francisco 49ers at 8-1.

Mahomes rallied the Chiefs past the 49ers on Sunday to win Super Bowl LIV 31-20.

The New Orleans Saints (11-1) and the New England Patriots (14-1) are among the next tier of Super Bowl LV contenders at Caesars, but both teams have veteran quarterbacks with decisions to make.

The Saints' Drew Brees and the Patriots' Tom Brady will become free agents in March. Brees has said he would play only for the Saints next season, but he also is considering retiring. Brady has left things more open and hasn't ruled out leaving New England, where he won six Super Bowls. During Sunday's Super Bowl, however, Brady said in a Hulu commercial, "I'm not going anywhere," possibly referencing plans for his 21st NFL season. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported this week that the Las Vegas Raiders have interest in pursuing Brady if he becomes a free agent.

The Raiders, who are set for their inaugural season in Las Vegas, are 30-1 to win next year's Super Bowl.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 15-1, followed by the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys, who are each 18-1. The Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns are each 25-1.

The Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Redskins are the biggest long shots on the board, listed at 200-1 at Caesars Sportsbook. The Miami Dolphins, New York Giants, Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers are each 100-1.

Super Bowl LV will be held Feb. 7, 2021, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Odds to win Super Bowl LV (via Caesars Sportsbook):