Super Bowl odds and over/unders for all 32 NFL teams

Action was fast and furious over the NFL offseason. New England has uncertainty at quarterback for the first time in two decades after Tom Brady opted to leave via free agency and join the Buccaneers, and the Patriots are no longer favorites to win the AFC East at Caesars Sportsbook.
Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs are 4-1 to repeat, with the 49ers the favorites out of the NFC at 7-1 to win the big game.
What do the odds look like for everyone else?
Caesars Sportsbook has released win totals, playoff, Super Bowl, conference and divisional odds for all 32 NFL teams.
Here they are (through April 12):
To jump to each division, click here: AFC East | AFC North | AFC South | AFC West | NFC East | NFC North | NFC South | NFC West
AFC East
New England Patriots (20-1 to win Super Bowl)
Odds to win AFC: 9-1
Division: +140
Over/under: 8.5
Odds to make playoffs: Yes -190, No +170
Buffalo Bills (28-1)
Odds to win AFC: 12-1
Division: +100
Over/under: 9
Odds to make playoffs: Yes -200, No +175
New York Jets (50-1)
Odds to win AFC: 20-1
Division: +700
Over/under: 6.5
Odds to make playoffs: Yes +450, No -600
Miami Dolphins (100-1)
Odds to win AFC: 45-1
Division: +1000
Over/under: 6
Odds to make playoffs: Yes +500, No -700
AFC North
Baltimore Ravens (8-1)
Odds to win AFC: +320
Division: -250
Over/under: 12
Odds to make playoffs: Yes -1100, No +700
Pittsburgh Steelers (28-1)
Odds to win AFC: 9-1
Division: 4-1
Over/under: 9
Odds to make playoffs: Yes -150, No +130
Cleveland Browns (40-1)
Odds to win AFC: 18-1
Division: +450
Over/under: 8.5
Odds to make playoffs: Yes +145, No -165
Cincinnati Bengals (100-1)
Odds to win AFC: 45-1
Division: 25-1
Over/under: 5
Odds to make playoffs: Yes +850, No -1500
AFC South
Indianapolis Colts (30-1)
Odds to win AFC: 14-1
Division: +175
Over/under: 8.5
Odds to make playoffs: Yes -145, No +125
Tennessee Titans (30-1)
Odds to win AFC: 13-1
Division: +140
Over/under: 8.5
Odds to make playoffs: Yes -140, No +120
Houston Texans (50-1)
Odds to win AFC: 22-1
Division: +225
Over/under: 7.5
Odds to make playoffs: Yes +135, No -155
Jacksonville Jaguars (125-1)
Odds to win AFC: 50-1
Division: 25-1
Over/under: 4.5
Odds to make playoffs: Yes +750, No -1200
AFC West
Kansas City Chiefs (4-1)
Odds to win AFC: 2-1
Division: -425
Over/under: 12
Odds to make playoffs: Yes -1800, No +950
Las Vegas Raiders (30-1)
Odds to win AFC: 13-1
Division: 10-1
Over/under: 7
Odds to make playoffs: Yes +320, No -400
Los Angeles Chargers (45-1)
Odds to win AFC: 20-1
Division: 6-1
Over/under: 8.5
Odds to make playoffs: Yes +175, No -200
Denver Broncos (50-1)
Odds to win AFC: 20-1
Division: 10-1
Over/under: 7.5
Odds to make playoffs: Yes +225, No -265
NFC East
Dallas Cowboys (11-1)
Odds to win NFC: 5-1
Division: +105
Over/under: 9.5
Odds to make playoffs: Yes -240, No +200
Philadelphia Eagles (22-1)
Odds to win NFC: 12-1
Division: +105
Over/under: 9.5
Odds to make playoffs: Yes -220, No +185
New York Giants (60-1)
Odds to win NFC: 25-1
Division: 8-1
Over/under: 5.5
Odds to make playoffs: Yes +450, No -600
Washington Redskins (150-1)
Odds to win NFC: 60-1
Division: 22-1
Over/under: 4.5
Odds to make playoffs: Yes +850, No -1500
NFC North
Green Bay Packers (16-1)
Odds to win NFC: 7-1
Division: +175
Over/under: 8.5
Odds to make playoffs: Yes -140, No +120
Chicago Bears (25-1)
Odds to win NFC: 11-1
Division: +225
Over/under: 8.5
Odds to make playoffs: Yes +115, No -135
Minnesota Vikings (30-1)
Odds to win NFC: 14-1
Division: +175
Over/under: 9
Odds to make playoffs: Yes -102, No EV
Detroit Lions (60-1)
Odds to win NFC: 25-1
Division: +950
Over/under: 6.5
Odds to make playoffs: Yes +425, No -550
NFC South
New Orleans Saints (14-1)
Odds to win NFC: +650
Division: -135
Over/under: 10.5
Odds to make playoffs: Yes -310, No +255
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (17-1)
Odds to win NFC: 8-1
Division: 2-1
Over/under: 9
Odds to make playoffs: Yes -155, No +135
Carolina Panthers (50-1)
Odds to win NFC: 22-1
Division: +750
Over/under: 5.5
Odds to make playoffs: Yes +525, No -750
Atlanta Falcons (55-1)
Odds to win NFC: 25-1
Division: +750
Over/under: 7.5
Odds to make playoffs: Yes +200, No -240
NFC West
San Francisco 49ers (7-1)
Odds to win NFC: +350
Division: +100
Over/under: 10.5
Odds to make playoffs: Yes -325, No +265
Seattle Seahawks (14-1)
Odds to win NFC: +650
Division: +240
Over/under: 9.5
Odds to make playoffs: Yes -115, No -105
Los Angeles Rams (25-1)
Odds to win NFC: 11-1
Division: +425
Over/under: 8.5
Odds to make playoffs: Yes +150, No -170
Arizona Cardinals (50-1)
Odds to win NFC: 20-1
Division: 6-1
Over/under: 7.5
Odds to make playoffs: Yes +245, No -290