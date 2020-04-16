        <
          Super Bowl odds and over/unders for all 32 NFL teams

          8:01 AM ET
          • Joe Klingele

          Action was fast and furious over the NFL offseason. New England has uncertainty at quarterback for the first time in two decades after Tom Brady opted to leave via free agency and join the Buccaneers, and the Patriots are no longer favorites to win the AFC East at Caesars Sportsbook.

          Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs are 4-1 to repeat, with the 49ers the favorites out of the NFC at 7-1 to win the big game.

          What do the odds look like for everyone else?

          Caesars Sportsbook has released win totals, playoff, Super Bowl, conference and divisional odds for all 32 NFL teams.

          Here they are (through April 12):

          AFC East

          New England Patriots (20-1 to win Super Bowl)

          Odds to win AFC: 9-1
          Division: +140
          Over/under: 8.5
          Odds to make playoffs: Yes -190, No +170

          Buffalo Bills (28-1)

          Odds to win AFC: 12-1
          Division: +100
          Over/under: 9
          Odds to make playoffs: Yes -200, No +175

          New York Jets (50-1)

          Odds to win AFC: 20-1
          Division: +700
          Over/under: 6.5
          Odds to make playoffs: Yes +450, No -600

          Miami Dolphins (100-1)

          Odds to win AFC: 45-1
          Division: +1000
          Over/under: 6
          Odds to make playoffs: Yes +500, No -700

          AFC North

          Baltimore Ravens (8-1)

          Odds to win AFC: +320
          Division: -250
          Over/under: 12
          Odds to make playoffs: Yes -1100, No +700

          Pittsburgh Steelers (28-1)

          Odds to win AFC: 9-1
          Division: 4-1
          Over/under: 9
          Odds to make playoffs: Yes -150, No +130

          Cleveland Browns (40-1)

          Odds to win AFC: 18-1
          Division: +450
          Over/under: 8.5
          Odds to make playoffs: Yes +145, No -165

          Cincinnati Bengals (100-1)

          Odds to win AFC: 45-1
          Division: 25-1
          Over/under: 5
          Odds to make playoffs: Yes +850, No -1500

          AFC South

          Indianapolis Colts (30-1)

          Odds to win AFC: 14-1
          Division: +175
          Over/under: 8.5
          Odds to make playoffs: Yes -145, No +125

          Tennessee Titans (30-1)

          Odds to win AFC: 13-1
          Division: +140
          Over/under: 8.5
          Odds to make playoffs: Yes -140, No +120

          Houston Texans (50-1)

          Odds to win AFC: 22-1
          Division: +225
          Over/under: 7.5
          Odds to make playoffs: Yes +135, No -155

          Jacksonville Jaguars (125-1)

          Odds to win AFC: 50-1
          Division: 25-1
          Over/under: 4.5
          Odds to make playoffs: Yes +750, No -1200

          AFC West

          Kansas City Chiefs (4-1)

          Odds to win AFC: 2-1
          Division: -425
          Over/under: 12
          Odds to make playoffs: Yes -1800, No +950

          Las Vegas Raiders (30-1)

          Odds to win AFC: 13-1
          Division: 10-1
          Over/under: 7
          Odds to make playoffs: Yes +320, No -400

          Los Angeles Chargers (45-1)

          Odds to win AFC: 20-1
          Division: 6-1
          Over/under: 8.5
          Odds to make playoffs: Yes +175, No -200

          Denver Broncos (50-1)

          Odds to win AFC: 20-1
          Division: 10-1
          Over/under: 7.5
          Odds to make playoffs: Yes +225, No -265

          NFC East

          Dallas Cowboys (11-1)

          Odds to win NFC: 5-1
          Division: +105
          Over/under: 9.5
          Odds to make playoffs: Yes -240, No +200

          Philadelphia Eagles (22-1)

          Odds to win NFC: 12-1
          Division: +105
          Over/under: 9.5
          Odds to make playoffs: Yes -220, No +185

          New York Giants (60-1)

          Odds to win NFC: 25-1
          Division: 8-1
          Over/under: 5.5
          Odds to make playoffs: Yes +450, No -600

          Washington Redskins (150-1)

          Odds to win NFC: 60-1
          Division: 22-1
          Over/under: 4.5
          Odds to make playoffs: Yes +850, No -1500

          NFC North

          Green Bay Packers (16-1)

          Odds to win NFC: 7-1
          Division: +175
          Over/under: 8.5
          Odds to make playoffs: Yes -140, No +120

          Chicago Bears (25-1)

          Odds to win NFC: 11-1
          Division: +225
          Over/under: 8.5
          Odds to make playoffs: Yes +115, No -135

          Minnesota Vikings (30-1)

          Odds to win NFC: 14-1
          Division: +175
          Over/under: 9
          Odds to make playoffs: Yes -102, No EV

          Detroit Lions (60-1)

          Odds to win NFC: 25-1
          Division: +950
          Over/under: 6.5
          Odds to make playoffs: Yes +425, No -550

          NFC South

          New Orleans Saints (14-1)

          Odds to win NFC: +650
          Division: -135
          Over/under: 10.5
          Odds to make playoffs: Yes -310, No +255

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers (17-1)

          Odds to win NFC: 8-1
          Division: 2-1
          Over/under: 9
          Odds to make playoffs: Yes -155, No +135

          Carolina Panthers (50-1)

          Odds to win NFC: 22-1
          Division: +750
          Over/under: 5.5
          Odds to make playoffs: Yes +525, No -750

          Atlanta Falcons (55-1)

          Odds to win NFC: 25-1
          Division: +750
          Over/under: 7.5
          Odds to make playoffs: Yes +200, No -240

          NFC West

          San Francisco 49ers (7-1)

          Odds to win NFC: +350
          Division: +100
          Over/under: 10.5
          Odds to make playoffs: Yes -325, No +265

          Seattle Seahawks (14-1)

          Odds to win NFC: +650
          Division: +240
          Over/under: 9.5
          Odds to make playoffs: Yes -115, No -105

          Los Angeles Rams (25-1)

          Odds to win NFC: 11-1
          Division: +425
          Over/under: 8.5
          Odds to make playoffs: Yes +150, No -170

          Arizona Cardinals (50-1)

          Odds to win NFC: 20-1
          Division: 6-1
          Over/under: 7.5
          Odds to make playoffs: Yes +245, No -290