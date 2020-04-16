Super Bowl odds and over/unders for all 32 NFL teams

Louis Riddick would take the over on the win total for the Buccaneers and sees 10 wins or more as a possibility for Tampa Bay. (1:01)

Action was fast and furious over the NFL offseason. New England has uncertainty at quarterback for the first time in two decades after Tom Brady opted to leave via free agency and join the Buccaneers, and the Patriots are no longer favorites to win the AFC East at Caesars Sportsbook.

Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs are 4-1 to repeat, with the 49ers the favorites out of the NFC at 7-1 to win the big game.

What do the odds look like for everyone else?

Caesars Sportsbook has released win totals, playoff, Super Bowl, conference and divisional odds for all 32 NFL teams.

Here they are (through April 12):

AFC East

New England Patriots (20-1 to win Super Bowl)

Odds to win AFC: 9-1

Division: +140

Over/under: 8.5

Odds to make playoffs: Yes -190, No +170

Odds to win AFC: 12-1

Division: +100

Over/under: 9

Odds to make playoffs: Yes -200, No +175

Odds to win AFC: 20-1

Division: +700

Over/under: 6.5

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +450, No -600

Odds to win AFC: 45-1

Division: +1000

Over/under: 6

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +500, No -700

AFC North

Odds to win AFC: +320

Division: -250

Over/under: 12

Odds to make playoffs: Yes -1100, No +700

Odds to win AFC: 9-1

Division: 4-1

Over/under: 9

Odds to make playoffs: Yes -150, No +130

Odds to win AFC: 18-1

Division: +450

Over/under: 8.5

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +145, No -165

Odds to win AFC: 45-1

Division: 25-1

Over/under: 5

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +850, No -1500

AFC South

Odds to win AFC: 14-1

Division: +175

Over/under: 8.5

Odds to make playoffs: Yes -145, No +125

Odds to win AFC: 13-1

Division: +140

Over/under: 8.5

Odds to make playoffs: Yes -140, No +120

Odds to win AFC: 22-1

Division: +225

Over/under: 7.5

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +135, No -155

Odds to win AFC: 50-1

Division: 25-1

Over/under: 4.5

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +750, No -1200

AFC West

Odds to win AFC: 2-1

Division: -425

Over/under: 12

Odds to make playoffs: Yes -1800, No +950

Odds to win AFC: 13-1

Division: 10-1

Over/under: 7

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +320, No -400

Odds to win AFC: 20-1

Division: 6-1

Over/under: 8.5

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +175, No -200

Odds to win AFC: 20-1

Division: 10-1

Over/under: 7.5

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +225, No -265

NFC East

Odds to win NFC: 5-1

Division: +105

Over/under: 9.5

Odds to make playoffs: Yes -240, No +200

Odds to win NFC: 12-1

Division: +105

Over/under: 9.5

Odds to make playoffs: Yes -220, No +185

Odds to win NFC: 25-1

Division: 8-1

Over/under: 5.5

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +450, No -600

Odds to win NFC: 60-1

Division: 22-1

Over/under: 4.5

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +850, No -1500

NFC North

Odds to win NFC: 7-1

Division: +175

Over/under: 8.5

Odds to make playoffs: Yes -140, No +120

Odds to win NFC: 11-1

Division: +225

Over/under: 8.5

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +115, No -135

Odds to win NFC: 14-1

Division: +175

Over/under: 9

Odds to make playoffs: Yes -102, No EV

Odds to win NFC: 25-1

Division: +950

Over/under: 6.5

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +425, No -550

NFC South

Odds to win NFC: +650

Division: -135

Over/under: 10.5

Odds to make playoffs: Yes -310, No +255

Odds to win NFC: 8-1

Division: 2-1

Over/under: 9

Odds to make playoffs: Yes -155, No +135

Odds to win NFC: 22-1

Division: +750

Over/under: 5.5

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +525, No -750

Odds to win NFC: 25-1

Division: +750

Over/under: 7.5

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +200, No -240

NFC West

Odds to win NFC: +350

Division: +100

Over/under: 10.5

Odds to make playoffs: Yes -325, No +265

Odds to win NFC: +650

Division: +240

Over/under: 9.5

Odds to make playoffs: Yes -115, No -105

Odds to win NFC: 11-1

Division: +425

Over/under: 8.5

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +150, No -170

Odds to win NFC: 20-1

Division: 6-1

Over/under: 7.5

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +245, No -290