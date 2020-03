Yankees, Dodgers on top: World Series odds for all 30 MLB teams

Jesse Rogers gives a list of teams he feels will make the playoffs in the American and National League, as well as his World Series picks. (2:43)

Who are the playoff locks in the MLB? (2:43)

The MLB regular season has been postponed, along with every other major U.S. sports due to coronavirus concerns.

Although there will be no Opening Day on March 26, we can still debate (and wager on) the merits of the teams and their World Series chances.

The Dodgers and Yankees are the heavy favorites to reach the Fall Classic. Here are the division, pennant and World Series odds for all 30 teams.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook as of March 26.

AL East

Baltimore Orioles (1000-1 to win World Series)

Win division: 500-1

Win AL: 300-1

Win division: 12-1

Win AL: 30-1

Win division: -450

Win AL: +150

Win division: +375

Win AL: 12-1

Win division: 50-1

Win AL: 40-1

AL Central

Win division: +275

Win AL: 6-1

Win division: +325

Win AL: 12-1

Win division: 250-1

Win AL: 300-1

Win division: 150-1

Win AL: 80-1

Win division: -160

Win AL: 7-1

AL West

Win division: -200

Win AL: +325

Win division: +600

Win AL: +900

Win division: +275

Win AL: +900

Win division: 250-1

Win AL: 100-1

Win division: 20-1

Win AL: 22-1

The Dodgers added Mookie Betts and David Price to an already loaded roster. Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

NL East

Atlanta Braves (12-1 to win World Series)

Win division: +150

Win NL: +600

Win division: 500-1

Win NL: 300-1

Win division: +350

Win NL: 12-1

Win division: +350

Win NL: 14-1

Win division: +250

Win NL: +900

Get the best of ESPN sent to your inbox The ESPN Daily delivers the biggest sports news and moments every weekday. Sign me up! Email:

NL Central

Win division: +230

Win NL: 10-1

Win division: +210

Win NL: 10-1

Win division: +500

Win NL: 22-1

Win division: 150-1

Win NL: 150-1

Win division: +200

Win NL: +700

NL West

Win division: +950

Win NL: 15-1

Win division: 40-1

Win NL: 50-1

Win division: -1000

Win NL: +135

Win division: 10-1

Win NL: 11-1

Win division: 150-1

Win NL: 40-1