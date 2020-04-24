2020 NFL draft prop bet tracker: Bets that cashed

The Nevada Gaming Control Board approved wagering on the NFL draft in 2017, so this is only the fourth year it has been offered at legal U.S. sportsbooks. While the draft is being held virtually instead of in Las Vegas due to the coronoavirus pandemic, it has reportedly garnered more wagering than ever.

Here is our live prop bet tracker on which bets cashed during Round 1.

Note: Odds from Caesars Sportsbook (Nevada) unless otherwise noted. Caesars odds closed Wednesday night, per Nevada Gaming Control Board rules.

Joe Burrow to go No. 1 overall (-100,000)

At FanDuel

How sure a thing was the LSU quarterback to be drafted No. 1 overall by the Cincinnati Bengals? A $1,000 bet at FanDuel would've won you a whopping $1. The Heisman winner had 60 TD passes last season and a total of 68 passes deemed catchable, per ESPN Stats & Information data. On Saturday, a bettor at FanDuel placed a $14,400 bet on Burrow to be the first pick at -7,000 odds. The bettor won a net $201, as first reported by The Action Network. Burrow was even money to be the No. 1 pick back in November.

Player to go No. 3 overall: CB Jeff Okudah (+125)

Exact order of top three picks: Burrow, Young, Okudah (+130)

In the end, there was no trade back for the Detroit Lions, who went with the top CB on the board and the favorite at Caesars Sportsbook to be drafted No. 3 overall. According to Caesars, Burrow/Chase Young/Tua Tagovailoa would've been the worst result for the order of the top three picks. Okudah going third was a positive result for the book.

Player to be drafted first by New York Giants: Andrew Thomas (10-1)

First offensive lineman to be drafted: Thomas (+650)

The Giants seemed to be looking at an offensive tackle at No. 4, but the betting market didn't think it would Thomas, as Alabama's Jedrick Wills Jr. was the favorite at Caesars at -125.

Team to draft Tua Tagovailoa: Miami Dolphins (+110)

Tagovailoa to go in top 6: Yes (-275)

Tagovailoa's odds were among the most popular for bettors. The Alabama quarterback was as big as a -600 favorite to be the second quarterback taken entering April. He was briefly an underdog to Oregon QB Justin Herbert but closed as the favorite to go fifth in the draft. BetMGM's sportsbook reported taking a $14,000 bet on the Dolphins to pick Tagovailoa (-104) and won $13,468.00. Caesars reported a small win on the pick.

Player to be drafted first: Justin Herbert (-900) vs. Jordan Love (+600)

Herbert to go in top 5: No (-150)

Herbert went No. 6 overall to the Los Angeles Chargers, right after Tagovailoa. Caesars opened the above prop with Herbert -195 to be drafted ahead of Love, so it's no shock that Herbert going ahead of Love produced one of Caesars' largest losses of the first round so far.

No WR in Top 10: No (-180)

We saw three QBs and a couple of offensive tackles go in the top 10, but in a very deep wide receiver class, no wideouts came off the board. This was a small win for Caesars.

Henry Ruggs III was the first receiver off the board at No. 12 to the Las Vegas Raiders. NFL/AP

First WR to be drafted: Henry Ruggs III (+350)

Las Vegas Raiders' first selection: Offense (-200)

Ruggs opened at 50-1 at Caesars (and higher at other books) to be the first wide receiver off the board. CeeDee Lamb (+105) and Jerry Jeudy (+115) were the favorites. Betting action moved the odds all the way down to +350. This was a worse result for Caesars than Tagovailoa going to the Dolphins.

San Francisco 49ers' first pick: Defense (+165)

The over/under on Javon Kinlaw's draft position was 13.5 at sportsbook PointsBet, which reported increased betting interest on the over on Thursday. Kinlaw went 14th to the 49ers to cash the over, after San Francisco traded back one spot with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Draft position for CeeDee Lamb: Over 12.5 (+150)

At William Hill

In a bit of a surprise, Lamb lasted all the way until pick 17 for the Dallas Cowboys. Only 34% of the total tickets and 15% of the money at William Hill Nevada books was on Lamb lasting 'til pick 13. Lamb was 30-1 to be the Cowboys' pick at sportsbook PointsBet.

WRs drafted in first round: Over 5.5 (-170)

There weren't any wideouts taken in the first 11 picks, but six were gone by pick 25, when Arizona State's Brandon Aiyuk went to the 49ers with that selection. San Francisco traded up from No. 31 to grab Aiyuk. Caesars reported twice as much action on the under 5.5.

Offensive linemen drafted in first round: Over 6.5 (-200)

This one cashed at pick No. 29, as Georgia offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson was drafted by the Tennessee Titans. The over opened at +120 at Caesars and closed at -200. There was a ton of movement, but some late under money mitigated the loss for the book.

The last pick of the first round (Edwards-Helaire to the Kansas City Chiefs) cashed the over 0.5 running backs at several books and was a loser for Caesars in this matchup. "We took a bunch of Edwards-Helaire money in New Jersey today versus Dobbins," Caesars oddsmaker Chris Minton told ESPN. "Edwards-Helaire started the day even money and closed -180."