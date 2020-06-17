Odds for the 152nd Belmont Stakes

The 152nd running of the Belmont Stakes will take place Saturday at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York.

The 2020 edition will of course look different, with no spectators allowed and the race distance shortened to 1⅛ miles instead of its traditional 1½ miles. The Belmont also will be the first race of the Triple Crown this year for the first time. The Kentucky Derby was moved from May 2 to Sept. 5, and the Preakness was moved from May 16 to Oct. 3.

Tiz the Law opened as the morning-line favorite, well ahead of the rest of the field. Post time is approximately 5:42 p.m. ET.

Here are the opening odds, in order of post position (trainer, jockey in parentheses):