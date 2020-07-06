Bryson DeChambeau finishes at 23 under to win the Rocket Mortgage Classic after shooting a 65 in the final round. (1:56)

Bryson DeChambeau in now the favorite to win the Masters at Caesars Sportsbook.

DeChambeau capped a string of six consecutive top-10 finishes with a win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic over the weekend, causing sportsbooks to move him past Rory McIlroy and into the role of Masters favorite with 10-1 odds.

McIlroy is 12-1, followed by Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka, each at 14-1, and Justin Thomas at 15-1. Defending Masters champion Tiger Woods is 16-1, with Dustin Johnson at 17-1, and Jordan Spieth at 18-1.

The PGA Championship is the next major on the Tour's revised schedule, slated to begin Aug. 6, at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, California. The SuperBook at Westgate Las Vegas has DeChambeau listed as the favorite to win the PGA Championship at 10-1.

The Masters, which was postponed by the coronavirus pandemic, is scheduled to begin Nov. 12 at Augusta National Golf Cup in Augusta, Georgia. DeChambeau's best finish at the Masters was 21st in 2016, but Augusta National hasn't seen his new, beefed-up game.

DeChambeau, who entered the 2020 PGA Tour season at 30-1 to win the Masters, has been overpowering off the tee after adding 20 pounds to his frame during golf's three-month layoff due to pandemic. He averaged 350.6 yards off the tee during his win at the Rocket Mortgage Classis, the longest by a PGA winner ever, according to the PGA Tour.