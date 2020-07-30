Updated Stanley Cup and play-in odds for the NHL season restart

It's almost time to hit the ice again. With NHL qualification-round series beginning Saturday, it's time to take a look at odds for those matchups as well as futures bets.
Who will advance from the East? From the West? Who will skate the Stanley Cup? Here are the updated odds as we get going again.
Note: All odds are via Caesars Sportsbook as of Tuesday.
Play-in series odds
Chicago Blackhawks (+155) vs. Edmonton Oilers (-175)
West qualifying, Rogers Place, Edmonton
Saturday's Game 1: Blackhawks +135/Oilers -150; Over 6 -120/Under 6 +100
Game 1 puck line odds: Blackhawks +1.5 (-185), Oilers -1.5 (+155)
Florida Panthers (-105) vs. New York Islanders (-115)
East qualifying, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
Saturday's Game 1: Panthers -110/Islanders -105; Over 5.5 -105/Under 5.5 -115
Game 1 puck line odds: Panthers +1.5 (-260), Islanders -1.5 (+220)
Montreal Canadiens (+200) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (-240)
East qualifying, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
Saturday's Game 1: Canadiens +160/Penguins -180; Over 5.5 +105/Under 5.5 -125
Game 1 puck line odds: TBD
New York Rangers (+115) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (-135)
East qualifying, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
Saturday's Game 1: Rangers +110/Hurricanes -125; Over 5.5 -120/Under 5.5 +100
Game 1 puck line odds: Rangers +1.5 (-230), Hurricanes -1.5 (+190)
Winnipeg Jets (-110) vs. Calgary Flames (-120)
West qualifying, Rogers Place, Edmonton
Saturday's Game 1: Jets +100/Flames -115; Over 5.5 -125/Under 5.5 +105
Game 1 puck line odds: Jets +1.5 (-250), Flames -1.5 (+210)
Columbus Blue Jackets (+140) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (-160)
East qualifying, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
Sunday's Game 1: Blue Jackets +130/Maple Leafs -145; Over 5.5 -130/Under 5.5 +110
Arizona Coyotes (+115) vs. Nashville Predators (-135)
West qualifying, Rogers Place, Edmonton
Sunday's Game 1: Coyotes +1105/Predators -120; Over 5.5 +105/Under 5.5 -125
Minnesota Wild (+110) vs. Vancouver Canucks (-130)
West qualifying, Rogers Place, Edmonton
Sunday's Game 1: Wild -105/Canucks -110; Over 6 +105/Under 6 -125
Conference champions
East
Boston Bruins +300
Tampa Bay Lightning +300
Washington Capitals +500
Philadelphia Flyers +600
Penguins +700
Leafs +900
Hurricanes +1800
Rangers +2000
Blue Jackets +2700
Islanders +3000
Panthers +3300
Canadiens +4000
West
Vegas Golden Knights +275
Colorado Avalanche +350
St. Louis Blues +400
Dallas Stars +700
Oilers +1200
Flames +1600
Predators +1600
Canucks +1600
Blackhawks +1800
Coyotes +2200
Wild+2500
Jets +2500
Stanley Cup champions
Lightning +550
Bruins +600
Golden Knights +600
Avalanche +800
Blues +900
Flyers +1000
Capitals +1100
Stars +1500
Penguins +1500
Maple Leafs +2000
Oilers +3000
Flames +4000
Hurricanes +4000
Blackhawks +4000
Predators +4000
Rangers +4000
Canucks +4000
Coyotes +5000
Blue Jackets +6000
Wild +6000
Islanders +6000
Jets +6000
Panthers +7500
Canadiens +10000