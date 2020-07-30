        <
        >

          Updated Stanley Cup and play-in odds for the NHL season restart

          Andre Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images
          6:59 AM ET
          • ESPN.com staff

          It's almost time to hit the ice again. With NHL qualification-round series beginning Saturday, it's time to take a look at odds for those matchups as well as futures bets.

          Who will advance from the East? From the West? Who will skate the Stanley Cup? Here are the updated odds as we get going again.

          Note: All odds are via Caesars Sportsbook as of Tuesday.

          Play-in series odds

          Chicago Blackhawks (+155) vs. Edmonton Oilers (-175)

          West qualifying, Rogers Place, Edmonton

          Saturday's Game 1: Blackhawks +135/Oilers -150; Over 6 -120/Under 6 +100
          Game 1 puck line odds: Blackhawks +1.5 (-185), Oilers -1.5 (+155)

          Florida Panthers (-105) vs. New York Islanders (-115)

          East qualifying, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

          Saturday's Game 1: Panthers -110/Islanders -105; Over 5.5 -105/Under 5.5 -115
          Game 1 puck line odds: Panthers +1.5 (-260), Islanders -1.5 (+220)

          Montreal Canadiens (+200) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (-240)

          East qualifying, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

          Saturday's Game 1: Canadiens +160/Penguins -180; Over 5.5 +105/Under 5.5 -125
          Game 1 puck line odds: TBD

          New York Rangers (+115) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (-135)

          East qualifying, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

          Saturday's Game 1: Rangers +110/Hurricanes -125; Over 5.5 -120/Under 5.5 +100
          Game 1 puck line odds: Rangers +1.5 (-230), Hurricanes -1.5 (+190)

          Winnipeg Jets (-110) vs. Calgary Flames (-120)

          West qualifying, Rogers Place, Edmonton

          Saturday's Game 1: Jets +100/Flames -115; Over 5.5 -125/Under 5.5 +105
          Game 1 puck line odds: Jets +1.5 (-250), Flames -1.5 (+210)

          Columbus Blue Jackets (+140) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (-160)

          East qualifying, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

          Sunday's Game 1: Blue Jackets +130/Maple Leafs -145; Over 5.5 -130/Under 5.5 +110

          Arizona Coyotes (+115) vs. Nashville Predators (-135)

          West qualifying, Rogers Place, Edmonton

          Sunday's Game 1: Coyotes +1105/Predators -120; Over 5.5 +105/Under 5.5 -125

          Minnesota Wild (+110) vs. Vancouver Canucks (-130)

          West qualifying, Rogers Place, Edmonton

          Sunday's Game 1: Wild -105/Canucks -110; Over 6 +105/Under 6 -125

          Conference champions

          East

          Boston Bruins +300

          Tampa Bay Lightning +300

          Washington Capitals +500

          Philadelphia Flyers +600

          Penguins +700

          Leafs +900

          Hurricanes +1800

          Rangers +2000

          Blue Jackets +2700

          Islanders +3000

          Panthers +3300

          Canadiens +4000

          West

          Vegas Golden Knights +275

          Colorado Avalanche +350

          St. Louis Blues +400

          Dallas Stars +700

          Oilers +1200

          Flames +1600

          Predators +1600

          Canucks +1600

          Blackhawks +1800

          Coyotes +2200

          Wild+2500

          Jets +2500

          Stanley Cup champions

          Lightning +550

          Bruins +600

          Golden Knights +600

          Avalanche +800

          Blues +900

          Flyers +1000

          Capitals +1100

          Stars +1500

          Penguins +1500

          Maple Leafs +2000

          Oilers +3000

          Flames +4000

          Hurricanes +4000

          Blackhawks +4000

          Predators +4000

          Rangers +4000

          Canucks +4000

          Coyotes +5000

          Blue Jackets +6000

          Wild +6000

          Islanders +6000

          Jets +6000

          Panthers +7500

          Canadiens +10000