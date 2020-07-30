Updated Stanley Cup and play-in odds for the NHL season restart

It's almost time to hit the ice again. With NHL qualification-round series beginning Saturday, it's time to take a look at odds for those matchups as well as futures bets.

Who will advance from the East? From the West? Who will skate the Stanley Cup? Here are the updated odds as we get going again.

Note: All odds are via Caesars Sportsbook as of Tuesday.

Play-in series odds

West qualifying, Rogers Place, Edmonton

Saturday's Game 1: Blackhawks +135/Oilers -150; Over 6 -120/Under 6 +100

Game 1 puck line odds: Blackhawks +1.5 (-185), Oilers -1.5 (+155)

East qualifying, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

Saturday's Game 1: Panthers -110/Islanders -105; Over 5.5 -105/Under 5.5 -115

Game 1 puck line odds: Panthers +1.5 (-260), Islanders -1.5 (+220)

East qualifying, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

Saturday's Game 1: Canadiens +160/Penguins -180; Over 5.5 +105/Under 5.5 -125

Game 1 puck line odds: TBD

East qualifying, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

Saturday's Game 1: Rangers +110/Hurricanes -125; Over 5.5 -120/Under 5.5 +100

Game 1 puck line odds: Rangers +1.5 (-230), Hurricanes -1.5 (+190)

West qualifying, Rogers Place, Edmonton

Saturday's Game 1: Jets +100/Flames -115; Over 5.5 -125/Under 5.5 +105

Game 1 puck line odds: Jets +1.5 (-250), Flames -1.5 (+210)

East qualifying, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

Sunday's Game 1: Blue Jackets +130/Maple Leafs -145; Over 5.5 -130/Under 5.5 +110

West qualifying, Rogers Place, Edmonton

Sunday's Game 1: Coyotes +1105/Predators -120; Over 5.5 +105/Under 5.5 -125

West qualifying, Rogers Place, Edmonton

Sunday's Game 1: Wild -105/Canucks -110; Over 6 +105/Under 6 -125

Conference champions

East

Boston Bruins +300

Tampa Bay Lightning +300

Washington Capitals +500

Philadelphia Flyers +600

Penguins +700

Leafs +900

Hurricanes +1800

Rangers +2000

Blue Jackets +2700

Islanders +3000

Panthers +3300

Canadiens +4000

West

Vegas Golden Knights +275

Colorado Avalanche +350

St. Louis Blues +400

Dallas Stars +700

Oilers +1200

Flames +1600

Predators +1600

Canucks +1600

Blackhawks +1800

Coyotes +2200

Wild+2500

Jets +2500

Stanley Cup champions

Lightning +550

Bruins +600

Golden Knights +600

Avalanche +800

Blues +900

Flyers +1000

Capitals +1100

Stars +1500

Penguins +1500

Maple Leafs +2000

Oilers +3000

Flames +4000

Hurricanes +4000

Blackhawks +4000

Predators +4000

Rangers +4000

Canucks +4000

Coyotes +5000

Blue Jackets +6000

Wild +6000

Islanders +6000

Jets +6000

Panthers +7500

Canadiens +10000