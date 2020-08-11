Updated Stanley Cup and playoffs odds for the restarted NHL season

The NHL's return has been a success, and we've now reached the first round of the playoffs. We've got odds for the Round of 16 matchups, as well as futures bets.

Who will advance from the East? From the West? And who will hoist the Stanley Cup? Here are the updated odds as the playoffs get underway.

Note: All odds are via Caesars Sportsbook as of Tuesday.

Playoff series odds

Conference champions

East

Lightning +230

Bruins +280

Flyers +400

Capitals +550

Hurricanes +800

Islanders +1200

Blue Jackets +1500

Canadiens +1700

West

Golden Knights +225

Avalanche +280

Blues +400

Stars +700

Canucks +1000

Flames +1000

Blackhawks +1200

Coyotes +1300

Stanley Cup champions

Golden Knights +450

Lightning +500

Avalanche +600

Bruins +600

Blues +900

Flyers +900

Capitals +1400

Stars +1500

Hurricanes +2000

Canucks +2500

Flames +2500

Blackhawks +3000

Islanders +3000

Coyotes +3200

Canadiens +4000

Blue Jackets +4200