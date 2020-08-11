Updated Stanley Cup and playoffs odds for the restarted NHL season

The NHL's return has been a success, and we've now reached the first round of the playoffs. We've got odds for the Round of 16 matchups, as well as futures bets.
Who will advance from the East? From the West? And who will hoist the Stanley Cup? Here are the updated odds as the playoffs get underway.
Note: All odds are via Caesars Sportsbook as of Tuesday.
Playoff series odds
Columbus Blue Jackets (+200) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (-240)
Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
Calgary Flames (+105) vs. Dallas Stars (-125)
Rogers Place, Edmonton
Carolina Hurricanes (+135) vs. Boston Bruins (-155)
Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
Chicago Blackhawks (+260) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (-320)
Rogers Place, Edmonton
New York Islanders (+135) vs. Washington Capitals (-155)
Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
Arizona Coyotes (+245) vs. Colorado Avalanche (-290)
Rogers Place, Edmonton
Montreal Canadiens (+175) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (-200)
Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
Vancouver Canucks (+175) vs. St. Louis Blues (-200)
Rogers Place, Edmonton
Conference champions
East
Lightning +230
Bruins +280
Flyers +400
Capitals +550
Hurricanes +800
Islanders +1200
Blue Jackets +1500
Canadiens +1700
West
Golden Knights +225
Avalanche +280
Blues +400
Stars +700
Canucks +1000
Flames +1000
Blackhawks +1200
Coyotes +1300
Stanley Cup champions
Golden Knights +450
Lightning +500
Avalanche +600
Bruins +600
Blues +900
Flyers +900
Capitals +1400
Stars +1500
Hurricanes +2000
Canucks +2500
Flames +2500
Blackhawks +3000
Islanders +3000
Coyotes +3200
Canadiens +4000
Blue Jackets +4200