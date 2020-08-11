        <
          Updated Stanley Cup and playoffs odds for the restarted NHL season

          Andre Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images
          10:00 AM ET
          • ESPN.com staff

          The NHL's return has been a success, and we've now reached the first round of the playoffs. We've got odds for the Round of 16 matchups, as well as futures bets.

          Who will advance from the East? From the West? And who will hoist the Stanley Cup? Here are the updated odds as the playoffs get underway.

          Note: All odds are via Caesars Sportsbook as of Tuesday.

          Playoff series odds

          Columbus Blue Jackets (+200) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (-240)

          Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

          Calgary Flames (+105) vs. Dallas Stars (-125)

          Rogers Place, Edmonton

          Carolina Hurricanes (+135) vs. Boston Bruins (-155)

          Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

          Chicago Blackhawks (+260) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (-320)

          Rogers Place, Edmonton

          New York Islanders (+135) vs. Washington Capitals (-155)

          Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

          Arizona Coyotes (+245) vs. Colorado Avalanche (-290)

          Rogers Place, Edmonton

          Montreal Canadiens (+175) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (-200)

          Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

          Vancouver Canucks (+175) vs. St. Louis Blues (-200)

          Rogers Place, Edmonton

          Conference champions

          East

          Lightning +230

          Bruins +280

          Flyers +400

          Capitals +550

          Hurricanes +800

          Islanders +1200

          Blue Jackets +1500

          Canadiens +1700

          West

          Golden Knights +225

          Avalanche +280

          Blues +400

          Stars +700

          Canucks +1000

          Flames +1000

          Blackhawks +1200

          Coyotes +1300

          Stanley Cup champions

          Golden Knights +450

          Lightning +500

          Avalanche +600

          Bruins +600

          Blues +900

          Flyers +900

          Capitals +1400

          Stars +1500

          Hurricanes +2000

          Canucks +2500

          Flames +2500

          Blackhawks +3000

          Islanders +3000

          Coyotes +3200

          Canadiens +4000

          Blue Jackets +4200