DraftKings becomes PGA Tour's betting partner

The PGA Tour announced Tuesday it is expanding its relationship with DraftKings, making the betting site its official betting operator.

DraftKings had previously become the official daily fantasy game of the PGA Tour in 2019, but this agreement now gives the company the rights to use PGA Tour trademarks, the rights to advertise within tour media and tour partner platforms, plus access to video to create pre-game and post-game betting programming.

"The PGA Tour couldn't be more pleased with growing our collaboration with DraftKings," said Norb Gambuzza, the PGA Tour's senior vice president, media and gaming. "The growth in consumption and fan engagement we have seen over the last year in our DraftKings Daily Fantasy games has been tremendous. The expansion of the relationship to now include sports betting is a natural evolution and one which fully supports and promotes the PGA Tour's objectives of reaching and engaging new segments of fans while introducing them to our players, tournaments and media platforms."

The tour partnered with DraftKings in July 2019, and also announced the creation of GolfBet, a golf-focused betting platform, with The Action Network in March.

According to the release, some of the most popular PGA Tour events in DraftKings company history, in terms of betting, have occurred since the tour returned in June. Golf is DraftKings' fourth most popular sport, and now the company will have the access to further promote the sport and drive business with this new agreement.

"DraftKings and the PGA Tour have continued to make history with the innovative additions to our agreement which began last year," said Ezra Kucharz, chief business officer of DraftKings. "We are excited to further our relationship with the PGA Tour as their first official betting operator as well. Golf has been an especially important outlet for fan engagement over these past few months, and this latest collaboration is a significant next step for both the golf and gaming industries."