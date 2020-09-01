Odds for the 146th Kentucky Derby

The 146th running of the Kentucky Derby will take place Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, sans fans.

Usually the first race of the Triple Crown, the Derby was rescheduled from May 2 to Sept. 5 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Tiz the Law took the first leg of the Triple Crown in 2020, winning the Belmont Stakes on June 20. The Preakness was moved from May 16 to Oct. 3.

Tiz the Law opened as the morning-line favorite at 3-5, well ahead of the rest of the field. Second favorite Art Collector was a late scratch with a minor foot issue. Post time is approximately 5:42 p.m. ET.

Here are the current odds, in order of post position (trainer, jockey in parentheses):