NFL Week 2 betting trends to know -- play on 0-1 playoff teams

In Week 1, favorites covered in 9 of 16 games with 9 of the 16 games also going over the total. What about Week 2?

In the past 10 seasons, teams that are 0-1 are 46-34-1 ATS in their second game against teams that are 1-0. Teams that are 0-1 and made the playoffs the previous season are 18-9 ATS against teams to start 1-0 in that span.

Here are the rest of the Week 2 NFL betting trends.

Odds listed are from Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill and are subject to change.

Los Angeles Rams (-1, 46) at Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Philadelphia is 5-0-1 ATS against Los Angeles (N) since 2006.

Philadelphia is 3-10 ATS over its past 13 games as a home favorite.

Los Angeles (N) is 4-12-2 ATS in its past 18 games as an underdog.

New York Giants at Chicago Bears (-6, 42), Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

New York (N) is 10-3 ATS as a road underdog since the start of the 2018 season.

Chicago is 1-6 ATS in its past seven games as a favorite, including failing to cover in each of its past three.

Atlanta Falcons at Dallas Cowboys (-4.5, 52.5), Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Atlanta is 4-0 ATS in its past four road games. Prior to that stretch, Atlanta was 4-16 ATS in its past 20 road games.

Atlanta is also 4-0 ATS in its past four as a road underdog.

Dak Prescott is 3-0-1 ATS in home openers with Dallas (three straight covers).

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-9.5, 48.5), Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Teddy Bridgewater is 16-3 ATS in his career including the playoffs as an underdog, including 12-1 ATS as a road underdog and 10-0 ATS as an underdog of at least 3.5 points. When Bridgewater has been an underdog, he has never lost a game by more than eight points.

Bridgewater is 4-1 straight-up as an underdog since the start of last season (tied for the best in NFL with Aaron Rodgers, min. 5 starts).

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers (-6, 48.5), Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Detroit has covered each of its past six games vs. Green Bay since the start of the 2017 season (4-2 SU, 0-2 last year).

Detroit has failed to cover each of its past five road games and is 0-4 ATS in its past four as a road underdog.

Detroit is 1-10 ATS since the start of last season following a loss.

Buffalo Bills (-5.5, 41) at Miami Dolphins, Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Buffalo is 7-1-1 ATS in its past nine road games. Buffalo is 4-0 ATS in its past four games as a favorite.

The over is 6-1 in Miami's past seven games following a loss. Miami is 4-1 ATS in its past five games as a home favorite.

The over is 7-2-1 in the past 10 meetings between Miami and Buffalo.

Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers (-7.5, 41.5), Sunday 1 p.m. ET

The Broncos are 2-9 ATS over the past five seasons when an underdog of six or more points.

Pittsburgh is 0-3-2 ATS against Denver since 2011. Pittsburgh is also 6-12-2 in its past 20 games as a favorite.

This is the lowest total in a Ben Roethlisberger start since Week 1 of 2018. Each of the past six times Roethlisberger has seen a total of 44 or below, the game went over the total. The over is 60-42-2 when Roethlisberger is a home favorite including the playoffs with 11 of the past 13 games going over.

Minnesota Vikings at Indianapolis Colts (-3, 48.0), Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Minnesota is 5-0 ATS following a loss since the start of last season. Minnesota is also 2-8 ATS when the spread falls between -3 and 3 over its past 10 games in that situation.

Minnesota is 17-7 ATS against AFC teams since the start of the 2014 season. Indianapolis is 13-6-1 vs NFC teams since the start of the 2015 season.

Indianapolis is 4-0 ATS vs Minnesota since 2004.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans (-9, 42), Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Tennessee is 5-1 ATS in its past six games vs Jacksonville.

Tennessee is 3-10 ATS over its past 13 games in which it played with fewer than six days rest. The Titans played on Monday Night Football this week.

San Francisco 49ers (-7, 42) at New York Jets, Sunday 1 p.m. ET

San Francisco is 7-21-2 ATS in its past 30 games as a favorite. In its past 20 as a road favorite, San Francisco is 13-7 ATS.

Since 2003, teams that played in the Super Bowl the previous season are 12-1 SU and 8-4 ATS in Week 2 following a Week 1 loss.

Since 2013, West Coast teams are 8-2-1 ATS when favored by at least seven points in 1 p.m. ET games.

Washington Football Team at Arizona Cardinals (-6.5, 46.5), Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET

Arizona is favored for only the second time since the start of last season, tied with Washington for least in NFL over span. Arizona is also 1-4 ATS in its past five games as a favorite dating back to 2017. Arizona had been an underdog in 14 straight games.

Kansas City Chiefs (-8.5, 47) at Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday 4:30 p.m. ET

Kansas City has covered seven straight division games. Mahomes is 7-0 in road division games in his career (6-1 ATS).

Patrick Mahomes is 8-0 in September starts in his career (7-1 ATS) with 26 Pass TD and 0 Int.

Kansas City is 9-3 ATS over its past 12 games against the Chargers and is 21-8-1 ATS over its past 30 road games.

Baltimore Ravens (-7, 51.5) at Houston Texans, Sunday 4:30 p.m. ET

Baltimore is 5-0-1 ATS as a road favorite dating back to last season.

Baltimore has won 13 straight regular season games (10-2-1 ATS) with five straight covers and 10 covers in its past 11 games.

Houston is 8-0 straight up in its past 8 games following a loss, including 5-0 since last season.

New England Patriots at Seattle Seahawks (-4, 45), Sunday, 8:25 p.m. ET

New England has been favored in 64 straight regular-season games, the longest such streak in the Super Bowl era. That streak ends this week. The next longest streak is a 50-game streak by St. Louis from 1999 to 2002.

New England is 20-5 ATS in its past 25 games as an underdog dating back to 2006. New England is also 17-5 ATS as a road underdog since 2006.

All five of the New England-Seattle matchups since 2004 have gone over the total.

New Orleans Saints (-5.5, 49.5) at Las Vegas Raider, Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET