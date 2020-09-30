Odds for the 145th Preakness Stakes

Kentucky Derby winner Authentic is the favorite to win Saturday's Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

Typically the second race run in the Triple Crown, the Preakness will be the final leg after the schedule was altered because of the coronavirus pandemic. Tiz the Law, who is not running in the Preakness, took this year's first leg, winning the Belmont Stakes on June 20.

Although there won't be a Triple Crown on the line for this year's Preakness Stakes, bettors will still have their eyes on the track. Post time Saturday is 5:36 p.m. ET.

Here are the current odds as of Tuesday, in order of post position (trainer, jockey in parentheses):