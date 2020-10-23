NFL Week 7 betting nuggets to know

For the first time this NFL season, the majority of games went under in Week 6, going 5-9. Overall, overs are still hitting at a 49-42 rate, and totals between 45 and 54 are 31-22 to the over this season. All six Arizona games have gone under this season. Every other team has had at least two games go over. And in the case of the Saints and Raiders, all five of their games have gone over the total.

Underdogs went 8-4 against the spread in Week 6 and are 48-41-1 ATS overall this season, including 14-5 ATS in prime-time games. The Seahawks, Broncos, Steelers, Chargers and Packers are tied for the best ATS records at 4-1. The Jets and Cowboys are the only teams that are 0-6 ATS.

Here are the top things to know for each game in Week 7.

Odds listed are from Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill and subject to change.

Detroit Lions at Atlanta Falcons (-2.5), Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

• Detroit is 3-9 ATS in its past 12 games as an underdog.

• Atlanta is 3-11 ATS in October since the start of the 2017 season, the second-worst cover percentage over that span.

• Atlanta is 5-10 ATS as a home favorite since the start of the 2018 season.

Cleveland Browns (-3) at Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

• Since the start of the 2015 season, Cincinnati is 9-2 ATS against Cleveland.

• Cincinnati is 4-0 ATS in its past four games following a loss dating back to last season.

• Cleveland is 6-14 ATS in October since the start of the 2016 season. Cleveland is also 1-8 in its past nine road games.

• Cleveland has been a road favorite just seven times since the start of the 2014 season, going 1-6 ATS over that span.

• The over is 3-0 this season in games in which Cleveland plays a team with a losing record.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Tennessee Titans (-1), Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

• The under is 8-1 in Pittsburgh road games since the start of the 2019 season.

• Pittsburgh is 10-2-1 ATS in October since the start of the 2017 season, the second-best cover percentage in the NFL over that span (Saints 11-2 ATS).

• Since 2015, underdogs with undefeated records in Week 5 or later are 6-0 ATS and 5-1 straight up. In the past 30 seasons, home underdogs that are undefeated are 6-1 ATS and 4-3 SU in Week 5 or later (if Tennessee is an underdog).

• In the Super Bowl era, when teams that are 4-0 or better square off, the underdog is 10-4 ATS.

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints (-7.5), Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

• All five of New Orleans' games this season have gone over the total. The longest over streak from the start of a season was the 2002 Saints, who started the season with nine consecutive overs.

• Teddy Bridgewater is 18-4 ATS and 12-10 outright in his career as an underdog, including 2-2 SU and ATS this season. Bridgewater is also 14-2 ATS as a road 'dog in his career. Overall, Bridgewater is 30-10 ATS in his career.

• New Orleans is 15-2 ATS in October since the start of the 2016 season, the best mark in the NFL over that span.

• Since the start of the 2015 season, New Orleans is 21-10 ATS against the NFC South.

Buffalo Bills (-13) at New York Jets, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

• The Jets are 0-6 ATS this season. That's two short of the longest winless streak to start a season against the spread over the past 20 seasons. The 2003 Raiders failed to cover in each of their first eight games of the season.

• The Jets are the first team to start 0-6 both SU and ATS since St. Louis in 2011. In the Super Bowl era, only 1998 Washington (0-7), 1991 Indianapolis (0-7) and 1991 Cincinnati (0-8) have started 0-7 both SU and ATS.

• In the past 25 seasons, the only other time Buffalo was a double-digit road favorite was in Week 16 of 2004 (-11 at San Francisco; won 41-7). The last time Buffalo was giving more than 11 points on the road was Week 13 of 1992 (-16.5 at Indianapolis), a game it lost outright.

Dallas Cowboys (PK) at Washington Football Team, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

• Dallas is 0-6 ATS this season, tied with the Jets for the worst cover rate in the league. This is the first time Dallas has ever started 0-6 ATS. If Dallas closes as the favorite, it would be the fifth team to be a favorite in its seventh game after starting 0-6 ATS. Each of the previous four teams dropped to 0-7 ATS.

• Washington is 3-12-1 ATS following a loss since the start of the 2019 season.

• Dallas is 5-1 ATS against Washington since the start of the 2017 season.

• Since the start of the 2017 season, Dallas is 15-4 ATS against the NFC East.

Green Bay Packers (-3.5) at Houston Texans, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

• Houston is 1-5 ATS, 0-4 ATS as an underdog and 0-4 ATS against teams with winning records this season.

• Green Bay has covered five straight games following a loss (3-0 ATS under coach Matt LaFleur).

• Green Bay is 8-2 ATS in its past 10 nonconference games.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-4) at Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

• Tom Brady is 21-12 ATS as a road favorite since the start of the 2016 season. He's 1-1 ATS in that situation this season.

• The over is 5-0 in Las Vegas games this season.

• The over is 7-0-1 in matchups between these teams in the past 30 seasons, including playoffs.

• Tampa Bay is 10-20-1 ATS as a favorite since the start of the 2014 season. That .333 cover percentage is second worst as a favorite over that span.

• The over is 19-8 in Tampa Bay road games since the start of the 2017 season.

• Since the start of the 2017 season, Tampa Bay is 2-11-1 ATS in October, the worst cover percentage in the NFL over that span.

Kansas City Chiefs (-9.5) at Denver Broncos, Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

• Denver is 4-1 ATS as an underdog this season. Denver is also 5-1 ATS in October since the start of last season.

• Drew Lock is 5-1 ATS and 3-3 SU in six career starts as an underdog.

• Kansas City is 7-1 ATS in its eight games against Denver since the start of the 2016 season.

• Kansas City is 21-10 ATS as a road favorite since the start of the 2013 season.

San Francisco 49ers at New England Patriots (-2.5), Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

• San Francisco is 7-0 ATS when the spread is between -3 and 3 since the start of the 2019 season.

• San Francisco is 6-0 ATS as an underdog since the start of last season.

• New England is 41-16 ATS following a loss since the start of the 2003 season and 52-27 ATS after a loss under coach Bill Belichick.

• Since the start of the 2016 season, New England is 43-23 ATS as a favorite, the best cover percentage as a favorite in the NFL over that span.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers (-8), Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

• Jacksonville is 0-4 ATS following a SU loss this season.

• Since the start of last season, the Chargers are 0-5-1 ATS as home favorites, tied for the worst cover percentage in the NFL over that span.

• Los Angeles is a perfect 8-0 ATS against Jacksonville since the start of the 2010 season.

• Anthony Lynn is 5-14-1 ATS as a home favorite since becoming the Chargers' head coach in 2017.

• Los Angeles is favored despite being on a four-game losing streak. Teams favored by at least seven points on losing streaks off at least four games are 4-0 ATS in the past five seasons.

• This is the first time since 2013 when a team with a .200 win percentage has been at least an eight-point favorite in Week 6 or later since Week 12 of 2013, when the 2-8 Houston Texans lost at home as 10.5-point favorites to the 1-9 Jacksonville Jaguars.

Seattle Seahawks (-3.5) at Arizona Cardinals, Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

• Every Arizona game has gone under this season, the only team to have every game go under this season.

• Arizona has covered four of the past five meetings and is 5-1-1 ATS in the past seven meetings. Arizona won the most recent meeting outright as an eight-point underdog.

• Seattle has covered seven straight games with at least seven days between games, dating back to 2018. Seattle has covered three straight games following its bye week.

Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams (-6), Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN

• Chicago is 4-1 SU and ATS as an underdog this season. With another upset victory this week, Chicago could join 2004 Jacksonville and 1999 Detroit as the only teams with five upset victories within their first seven games of a season in the Super Bowl era.

• Since 2014, teams with .800 win percentages are 9-4 ATS as underdogs of at least four points and 8-2 ATS as underdogs of more than four points.

• The Rams are 5-1 ATS in their past six games following a loss and 4-1 ATS in their past five as a home favorite.

• All three of Chicago's October games have gone under the total, one of three teams to have all its games go under the total this month.

• Sean McVay is 14-8-1 ATS when favored by five or more points since becoming the Rams' head coach in 2017.