Paul Finebaum expects Trevor Lawrence's absence to be a big factor in Clemson's Week 10 matchup against Notre Dame. (0:48)

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is no longer the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy at multiple sportsbooks.

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones has moved into the role of Heisman Trophy favorite at DraftKings, followed closely by Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. Jones and Fields are co-favorites at FanDuel's sportsbook.

Lawrence, the odds-on favorite to win the award for much of the season, tested positive for the coronavirus last week and missed Saturday's game against Boston College. He has been ruled out for this week's game at Notre Dame.

Lawrence was even money to win the Heisman Trophy at FanDuel before last week's positive test. He's now listed at 2-1.

Lawrence has completed 70.7% of his passes for 1,833 yards with 17 touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

BYU quarterback Zach Wilson is 30-1, followed by Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith, Crimson Tide running back Najee Harris and Florida quarterback Kyle Trask at 50-1.

Clemson running back Travis Etienne is 100-1 at FanDuel.

Clemson freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei helped the Tigers rally to beat Boston College on Saturday. Uiagalelei is expected to start at Notre Dame this week.

Clemson has been installed as a 7-point favorite over Notre Dame at Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill.

With the college football regular season stretching into December this season for some conferences, a date for the Heisman Trophy presentation has not been announced.