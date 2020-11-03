The Dallas Cowboys, already a historic 0-8 against the spread this season, are now listed as double-digit home underdogs for just the second time in the franchise's storied history in the Super Bowl era.

The Cowboys have been installed as 13.5-point home underdogs to the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. The only time they have been less favored to win a game at home was in 1989, when they were listed as 14.5-point underdogs to the San Francisco 49ers. They lost that game 31-14.

Dallas is off to a 2-6 start this season and is the only team yet to cover the spread in any game. At 0-8 against the spread, the Cowboys are tied with the 1991 Cincinnati Bengals and 2003 Oakland Raiders for the worst ATS start in a single season in the Super Bowl era.

And the situation in Dallas could be getting tougher.

Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton will miss a second straight game after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Dalton, who took over the starting role after Dak Prescott was lost for the season with an ankle injury, suffered a concussion two weeks ago in a 25-3 loss to Washington.

Rookie Ben DiNucci started in the Cowboys' 23-9 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. DiNucci completed 21 of 40 passes for 180 yards, was sacked four times and lost two fumbles against the Eagles.

Dallas hasn't been a 13.5-point or larger underdog in any game since 2001, when the Cowboys were 17-point underdogs to the Raiders.

While the Cowboys are stumbling, the Steelers are rolling. After winning at Baltimore on Sunday, Pittsburgh is now listed at 11-2 to win the Super Bowl, behind only the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) at Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill U.S.

Dallas is now 150-1 to win the Super Bowl.

ESPN Stats and Information researchers David Gordon and Mackenzie Kraemer contributed to this story.