NFL Week 11 betting nuggets

Miami and Pittsburgh have been the best teams in the NFL against the spread (ATS) so far this season, at 7-2 ATS. Dallas has been the worst at 1-8 ATS.

Here are the top things to know for each game in Week 11.

Odds listed are from Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill and subject to change.

Sunday's games

Philadelphia Eagles at Cleveland Browns (-3.5), 1 p.m. ET

• Cleveland has failed to cover in each of its past four games.

• Philadelphia is 1-6 ATS in its past six games coming off a loss.

• Since the start of the 2016 season, the over is 23-11-2 in Philadelphia road games.

• Cleveland is 0-5 ATS in its past five games in November or later.

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. ET

• Last season, New Orleans went 5-0 ATS and straight up (SU) without quarterback Drew Brees (Teddy Bridgewater started), covering by 9.0 points per game. The Saints were underdogs in four of those five games.

• The over is 7-2 in New Orleans games this season, tied with Las Vegas for the second-highest over percentage this season. The over is 4-1 in New Orleans home games.

• Atlanta is 7-1 ATS in its past eight road games. Atlanta is also 5-0 ATS in its past five games in November or later.

• Atlanta is 0-3 ATS against teams with winning records.

• New Orleans is 22-11 ATS against NFC South opponents since the start of the 2015 season.

• Twelve of quarterback Jameis Winston's past 14 starts have gone over the total.

Cincinnati Bengals at Washington (-1), 1 p.m. ET

• In the past 10 seasons, Cincinnati is 31-17-2 ATS as a road underdog, the second-best cover percentage in the NFL in that situation during that span.

• Cincinnati is 0-17-1 outright in its past 18 road games, but 11-7 ATS in those games.

• Cincinnati is 5-0 ATS in games coming off a loss.

• Washington is 0-4 ATS as a home favorite since the start of the 2018 season, and 0-3 ATS as a favorite since the start of last season.

Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. ET

• Teddy Bridgewater is 33-12 ATS in his career including playoffs, though he failed to cover last weekend. Bridgewater has failed to cover back-to-back games only twice in his career (never three straight).

• Carolina is 1-4 ATS at home.

• Detroit is 4-11-1 ATS in its past 16 games against NFC opponents.

Pittsburgh Steelers (-10) at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET

• Pittsburgh is 7-2 ATS, tied with Miami for the best ATS mark in the league. Pittsburgh has covered in six of its past seven games.

• Pittsburgh is 1-10 ATS as a double-digit road favorite under coach Mike Tomlin, with four outright losses (7-4 SU). In the past five seasons, Pittsburgh is 0-7 ATS as a double-digit favorite regardless of location. The under is 17-8 when Pittsburgh is a double-digit favorite under Tomlin, with 13 unders in the past 14 games. If the line drops to 9 or lower, Pittsburgh is 3-11 ATS and 9-5 SU as a nine-point road favorite under Tomlin.

• Home underdogs of 10 or more points are 3-0-1 ATS this season.

• Jacksonville's Jake Luton is 2-0 ATS. Rookie quarterbacks are 15-8 ATS this season.

• The under is 33-11 in Pittsburgh road games since the start of the 2015 season.

Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens (-7), 1 p.m. ET

• When quarterback Ryan Tannehill starts regular-season games for Tennessee, overs are 16-3, including 7-2 this season.

• Including the playoffs, Tennessee is 7-3 outright and 8-2 ATS as an underdog of at least four points under coach Mike Vrabel.

• Tennessee is 0-3 ATS on the road this season, while Baltimore is 0-3 ATS in its past three games as a favorite.

• Tennessee is 18-9-2 ATS following a loss since the start of the 2016 season.

• Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is 5-11 ATS as a home favorite, including playoffs.

• Baltimore is 9-3 ATS in November or later since the start of last season.

New England Patriots (-2.5) at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. ET

• Houston is 2-7 ATS, tied with the New York Jets for the second-worst mark in the league.

• Houston is 1-5 ATS following a loss.

• If New England closes as an underdog, it is 50-24-1 ATS as an underdog under coach Bill Belichick. It has not been an underdog to a team with a losing record in Week 10 or later since 2000.

• New England is 0-3 ATS against teams with losing records this season.

• Since the start of last season, New England is 0-4 ATS and SU as a favorite of three points or fewer. It is 1-7 ATS as a favorite of four or fewer points since 2018 (regular season only).

Miami Dolphins (-3) at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. ET

• Miami is 7-2 ATS, tied with Pittsburgh for the best ATS mark in the league.

• Miami has covered in five consecutive games, including all three games Tua Tagovailoa has started at quarterback. Miami is 16-5 ATS since its Week 5 bye last season, the best mark in the league during that span.

• Miami is covering by an average of 10.7 points per game this season. In the Super Bowl era, only four teams have covered by at least 10 points per game (1967 Oakland, 1999 St. Louis and 2019 Baltimore).

• This is the first time Miami has been a road favorite since Week 3 of 2017 at the Jets, the longest active drought in the league. It lost that game outright.

• Denver is 8-3 ATS in its past 11 games following a loss (9-5 ATS under coach Vic Fangio).

• Denver is 16-9 ATS in its past 25 games as an underdog, including 12-8 ATS under Fangio.

• Miami is 7-1 ATS against Denver in the past 20 seasons.

New York Jets at Los Angeles Chargers (-9), 4:05 p.m. ET

• This is the first time a team with a winning percentage of .250 or lower is favored by more than a touchdown in Week 10 or later since 2013, when Houston did it in Weeks 11 and 12, losing both games outright.

• Six consecutive Chargers games have gone over the total. The over is 6-2 in Justin Herbert's starts at quarterback.

• The Jets are 0-4 ATS both on the road and as a road underdog this season. New York has also failed to cover its past three games following a bye.

• The Chargers are 3-11-1 ATS as a home favorite since the start of the 2018 season.

• New York is 10-19-1 ATS in its past 30 games as an underdog.

• New York is 9-16 ATS under coach Adam Gase, including 2-7 ATS this season.

Green Bay Packers at Indianapolis Colts (-2.5), 4:25 p.m. ET

• Under coach Matt LaFleur, Green Bay is 5-1 outright and ATS as a road underdog (regular season).

• Indianapolis is 5-1 ATS in its past six games as a favorite.

• Green Bay is 4-1 ATS on the road, tied for the second-best cover percentage on the road this season.

• Colts coach Frank Reich was 2-0 ATS against LaFleur when LaFleur was Tennessee's offensive coordinator in 2018, with LaFleur's squad going under its team total in each game.

Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings, 4:25 p.m. ET

• Dallas is 1-8 ATS, the worst cover percentage in the league. Dallas is also 0-4 ATS on the road and 1-5 ATS coming off a loss.

• Dallas is coming off a bye, while Minnesota is coming off a Monday game. Since 2017, teams coming off a bye are 1-9 outright and ATS against teams coming off Monday games.

• The over is 4-0 in Minnesota home games.

• Minnesota is 41-22-1 ATS as a favorite under coach Mike Zimmer.

• Minnesota is 6-1 ATS in its past seven games.

• Since the start of the 2013 season, Minnesota is 41-20-2 ATS in November or later.

• Since the start of the 2009 season, Minnesota is 5-0 ATS against Dallas.

• Each of the past eight Dallas games that have come off a bye have gone over.

• Minnesota is 6-1-1 ATS in its past eight games coming off fewer than six days of rest.

Kansas City Chiefs (-7) at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 p.m. ET

• The over is 7-2 in Las Vegas games, tied with New Orleans for the second-highest over percentage this season.

• Las Vegas is 5-0 ATS in its past five games against AFC West opponents.

• Chiefs coach Andy Reid is 14-7 ATS in his career off a bye week.

• Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is 14-2 SU and 11-5 ATS in division games, though he is just 2-1 SU and 1-2 ATS this season.

• Las Vegas beat Kansas City as a 10.5-point underdog in Week 5, which is the largest upset this season. In the past 20 seasons, teams that pull off double-digit upsets are 5-9 ATS in the second regular-season meeting.

• Since the start of last season, Kansas City is 14-7 ATS as a favorite (second-best in NFL during that span).

• Kansas City is 22-10 ATS as a road favorite since the start of the 2013 season (best in NFL).

• Unders are 26-14-2 in games between AFC West teams since the start of the 2017 season.

Monday's game

Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3.5), 8:15 p.m. ET

• The total has gone under in each of the past six Rams games.

• Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is 8-1-1 ATS in his career on Monday Night Football as a favorite of seven points or fewer.

• Since the start of the 2014 season, Tampa Bay is 6-19-1 ATS as a home favorite (second-worst in NFL). It is 1-2 ATS this season as a home favorite.

• In the past seven meetings between these two teams dating back to 2012, Los Angeles is 6-1 ATS.

• Tampa Bay is 1-4 ATS in games that come off more than six days of rest under coach Bruce Arians.