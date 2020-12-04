NFL Week 13 betting nuggets

AP Photo/Bill Kostroun

The Pittsburgh Steelers did not cover against the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday but are tied with the Miami Dolphins for the best record against the spread this season (8-3).

The Dallas Cowboys have the worst ATS record (2-9), followed by the New York Jets (3-8).

Here are the top things to know for each game in Week 13.

Odds listed are from Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill and subject to change.

Sunday's games

New Orleans Saints (-3) at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. ET

• Since the start of last season, New Orleans is 7-0 ATS and straight up without Drew Brees (Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill started), despite being an underdog in four of the seven games.

• New Orleans has covered four straight games, including Week 11 against Atlanta, when the Saints were a 3.5-point favorite.

• New Orleans has won and covered each of the past five meetings (four of the five went under).

• Matt Ryan is 13-5 ATS as a home underdog.

• Atlanta is 1-4 ATS against teams with winning records.

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears (-3), 1 p.m. ET

• Teams that replace their head coaches midseason are 15-22 ATS in their first games with their new head coaches since 2000 (14-23 SU).

• Detroit is 1-11 outright and 3-9 ATS in its past 12 division games. The only win came in Week 17 of 2018 against Green Bay when Aaron Rodgers got a concussion in the first quarter.

• Chicago had been an underdog in nine straight games entering this week. Chicago is 3-9 ATS as a favorite since the start of last season.

Cleveland Browns at Tennessee Titans (-6), 1 p.m. ET

• When Ryan Tannehill starts regular-season games for Tennessee, the over is 18-3, including 9-1 in the past 10 games.

• Cleveland is 1-7 ATS in conference games.

• Cleveland has failed to cover five of its past six games.

• Cleveland is 1-4 ATS on the road.

Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins (-11.5), 1 p.m. ET

• This is the first time Miami has been a double-digit favorite since Week 10 of 2009 against Tampa Bay. Miami has been a favorite of at least 11 points only once since Dan Marino retired (-14 vs. Houston in 2003, lost outright). Miami is 1-11 ATS in its past 12 games as a double-digit favorite.

• Cincinnati is 6-1 ATS coming off a loss this season and 7-3 ATS in its past 10 games overall.

• Miami has covered six of its past seven games. Miami is 17-6 ATS since its Week 5 bye last season, the best mark in the league.

• The over is 5-1 in Cincinnati games against teams with winning records.

• Cincinnati is 1-4 ATS in its past five games as a double-digit underdog.

• Since the start of the 2012 season, Cincinnati is 26-13 ATS in December or later.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Minnesota Vikings (-10), 1 p.m. ET

• All six Minnesota home games have gone over.

• Minnesota is 2-4 ATS as a home favorite, after going 26-11-1 ATS as a home favorite in Mike Zimmer's first six seasons.

• Minnesota has been a favorite of more than a field goal twice this season and lost both games outright.

• Jacksonville has lost 10 straight games outright, though it has covered three of its past four.

Las Vegas Raiders (-8) at New York Jets, 1 p.m. ET

• This is the first time Las Vegas is a road favorite of at least a touchdown since Week 12 of 2002 (Bill Callahan's first season, replacing Jon Gruden).

• The Jets are 10-17 ATS under Adam Gase, including 3-8 ATS this season (0-11 outright).

• The over is 8-3 in Las Vegas games, the second highest over percentage in the league.

• Sam Darnold is 11-21-1 ATS, the second-worst mark in the Super Bowl era, ahead of only Colt McCoy (7-21 ATS), who also might start this week, for the Giants.

Indianapolis Colts (-3.5) at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. ET

• Indianapolis is 6-2 ATS in its past eight games as a favorite.

• Since the start of the 2017 season, Indianapolis is 6-1 ATS against Houston.

• Houston is 1-5 ATS against teams with winning records and 3-2 ATS against others.

• Indianapolis is 4-1 ATS against teams with losing records.

• Since the start of the 2016 season, Houston is 6-12-1 ATS in December or later.

• Houston is 3-0 ATS in its past three games, while Indianapolis is 3-0 ATS in its past three as a road favorite.

Los Angeles Rams (-1.5) at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET

• Seven of the Ram's past eight games have gone under.

• The under is 8-2 in Rams games, tied with Chicago for the highest under percentage in the league.

• Arizona is 12-6-1 ATS as an underdog under Kliff Kingsbury. And it is 5-3 ATS as a home underdog under Kingsbury, with all five covers also going over and all three non-covers going under.

New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks (-10), 4:05 p.m. ET

• If Colt McCoy starts, he is 7-21 ATS, the worst mark by any quarterback in the Super Bowl era (minimum 25 starts).

• The Giants have covered six of their past eight overall.

• New York has covered eight of its past nine road games. New York is 17-4 ATS in its past 21 road games, though the Giants were favored in only four of those games.

• In the past four seasons, Seattle is 2-7 ATS as a favorite of at least seven points, with three outright losses.

Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers (-8.5), 4:25 p.m. ET

• Since 2015, Green Bay is 3-8 ATS as a favorite of at least nine points, with 10 of the 11 games going under. Green Bay is 0-3 ATS in that spot under Matt LaFleur, with all three games going under.

• Philadelphia is 1-4 ATS on the road.

• The under has cashed in five consecutive Philadelphia games.

• Philadelphia is 3-0 ATS in its past three games in December or later.

New England Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers (PK), Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET

• If New England closes as an underdog, it is 51-25-1 ATS as an underdog under Bill Belichick, including 23-7 since 2006.

• No team with a losing record has been favored over Belichick since Week 4 of 2013 (Atlanta). No team with at least five losses has been favored over Belichick since 2000.

• The Chargers have failed to cover five straight.

• New England is 5-0 ATS against the Chargers since the start of the 2010 season.

• New England is 0-4 ATS against teams with losing records.

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs (-14), 8:20 p.m. ET

• Patrick Mahomes is 19-9 ATS since the start of last season, the best cover percentage among quarterbacks with 10 starts in that span. Mahomes is 26-15-1 ATS in his career, though he is only 4-5 ATS as a double-digit favorite.

• This is the second straight week Denver is a double-digit underdog. Denver hasn't been a double-digit underdog twice in the same season since 1975.

• Denver is 13-9 ATS under Vic Fangio, including 10-5 ATS after a loss.

• Since the start of the 2016 season, Kansas City is 8-1 ATS against Denver.

Monday's games

Washington at Pittsburgh Steelers (-10.5), 5 p.m. ET

• Pittsburgh is 8-3 ATS, tied for the best mark in the league.

• Alex Smith is 9-4 ATS as Washington's starting quarterback (2-1 this season). Since acquiring Smith in 2018, Washington is 5-8-1 ATS with all other quarterbacks.

• Pittsburgh is 4-0 ATS at home and 4-0 ATS in its past four games as a home favorite.

• Since the start of the 2017 season, Pittsburgh is 1-7 ATS as a double-digit favorite. The only cover came in Week 11 at Jacksonville.

• Since the start of the 2017 season, Washington is 0-11 ATS in games that come off of more than six days of rest.

Buffalo Bills (-1) at San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN

• The over is 8-3 in Buffalo games, tied for the second-highest mark in the league.

• Since the start of last season, San Francisco is 12-1 outright and ATS when the line is between +5 and -5, including 7-1 ATS and outright as an underdog of five points or fewer.

• San Francisco is 1-4 ATS and outright at home.

Tuesday's game

Dallas Cowboys at Baltimore Ravens, 8:05 p.m. ET

• Dallas is 2-9 ATS, the worst cover percentage in the league. Dallas is also 1-4 ATS on the road.

• Baltimore is 9-4 ATS in November or later since the start of last season.

• The over is 11-4 in the past 15 Dallas games coming off a loss.

• Since the start of the 2016 season, Dallas is 9-3 ATS coming off more than six days of rest.

• Baltimore is 4-0 ATS in its past four games in December or later.