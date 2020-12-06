Ohio State has been installed as a 30-point favorite over Michigan, the largest point spread in the rivalry since at least 1978, when the FBS and FCS split into separate divisions.

The Buckeyes (5-0) are slated to host the Wolverines (2-4) on Saturday, but, with both programs battling COVID-19 outbreaks, there are concerns that The Game may not be played.

Michigan halted football activities last week and canceled a game against Maryland after at least a dozen members of the Wolverines' program tested positive for COVID-19. Ohio State defeated Michigan State on Saturday, despite missing 23 players due to COVID-19 protocols.

Las Vegas sportsbook Circa Sports opened the Buckeyes at -30 versus Michigan on Sunday afternoon. The previous largest spread in the series came in 2014, when the Buckeyes were 21-point favorites over the Wolverines. Michigan has never been more than a 14-point favorite over the Buckeyes.

The 30-point spread is the largest Michigan has faced in any game since 1978, according to ESPN Stats & Information. The Wolverines were 24.5-point underdogs to Penn State in 2008, a game they Wolverines lost by 29.

If the Michigan-Ohio State game is canceled, the Buckeyes would be below the minimum six games required to participate in the Big Ten championship game. However, if the average number of games played by each team within the conference is below six, Ohio State would still qualify.

ESPN Stats and Information researchers Gil Bransford and Jared Berson contributed to this story.