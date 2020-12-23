NFL Week 16 betting nuggets

Since 2002 (current divisional format), in the final two weeks of the season, teams that are still alive in the playoff race but have not yet clinched are 57-43-3 against the spread against teams below .500. They are 29-24-2 ATS in the last 10 years. This applies to several games this week (including both sides in Dallas-Philadelphia).

Miami remains the best cover team in the league with an 11-3 record ATS. Dallas has the worst ATS mark at 4-10. Favorites are just 98-123-1 ATS this season (.443).

Here are the top things to know for each game in Week 16.

Odds listed are from Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill and subject to change.

Friday's game

Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints (-7), 4:30 p.m. ET

• Since hiring Sean Payton in 2006, New Orleans is 50-30 ATS after a loss and 19-8 ATS on a losing streak of at least two games.

• Minnesota has failed to cover five straight games. Minnesota was favored in four of those five games.

• Minnesota is 4-1 ATS in its last five road games and also 4-1 ATS in its last five games as an underdog.

• Since 2011, New Orleans is 15-8 ATS on fewer than six days' rest.

• New Orleans is 4-1 ATS against teams with losing records this season.

• The last time these teams met, Minnesota upset New Orleans as a 7.5-point underdog in the 2019 playoffs.

Saturday's games

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-7.5) at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET

• This is the second time in the past 12 seasons that Tampa Bay has been favored by at least seven points on the road. The other came in Week 8 this season when Tampa failed to cover a 12.5-point spread against the Giants on Monday Night Football.

• Five of Detroit's six home games this season have gone over the total. Tampa Bay's past four road games went over.

• Detroit is 9-17 ATS as a home underdog since 2015.

• Detroit is 10-3 ATS vs Tampa Bay since 2000.

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals (-3.5), 4:30 p.m. ET

• Arizona is 5-0-1 ATS in the past six meetings. Arizona was an underdog in each of the past five meetings.

• Since 2015, Arizona is 9-17 ATS as a home favorite (2-4 ATS since drafting Kyler Murray).

• Arizona's last five home games went over the total.

Miami Dolphins (-2.5) at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:15 p.m. ET

• Miami has covered nine of its last 10 games and is a league-best 11-3 ATS this season. Miami is 20-6 ATS since its Week 5 bye week last season.

• Four of Miami's last five games went under the total, and the under is 5-1 this season when Miami is favored.

• The over is 11-3 in Las Vegas games this season, including 6-1 in home games.

• Las Vegas has failed to cover four straight games.

Sunday's games

Cleveland Browns (-9.5) at New York Jets, 1 p.m. ET

• Cleveland has not been a nine-point favorite on the road since 1976 when it was a 14-point favorite at Tampa Bay. The last time it was a seven-point road favorite was 1995 in its final season before moving to Baltimore.

• Cleveland is 2-8 ATS as a road favorite since 2014, including 2-6 ATS with Baker Mayfield starting. Cleveland is 3-10 ATS overall in its last 13 road games.

• The under is 8-1 this season when New York faces a team with a winning record.

• Cleveland is 2-8 ATS in conference games this season.

Cincinnati Bengals at Houston Texans (-9), 1 p.m. ET

• This is the fourth time in the last 15 seasons a team that has already lost at least 10 games is favored by more than seven points. The previous three times either came in Week 17 against teams resting starters (2018: Giants vs. Cowboys; 2009: Bills vs. Colts) or against 0-15 Detroit in 2008 (Green Bay was favored). The only time a 10-loss team has been at least a 9-point favorite in the last 30 seasons was by Green Bay over Detroit in 2008 (-10.5).

• Cincinnati has failed to cover its last three road games.

• Four of Cincinnati's last five games have gone under the total. Five of Houston's six home games have gone under the total.

• If the line closes between 8-9.5, it would be the second-most points Deshaun Watson has been favored by in his pro career.

Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers (-2.5), 1 p.m. ET

• Indianapolis has covered four straight road games.

• Pittsburgh has failed to cover four straight games.

• Pittsburgh is 0-3 ATS on short rest this season.

Chicago Bears (-7.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET

• This is the first time Chicago has been favored by at least seven points since Week 10 of 2018. Mitchell Trubisky is 3-1 ATS when laying at least seven points.

• Chicago is 3-10 ATS as a favorite since the start of last season.

• Jacksonville has lost 13 straight games outright, going 5-8 ATS in that span. It is 0-6 ATS in that span in Gardner Minshew starts.

Carolina Panthers at Washington Football Team (-2), 1 p.m. ET

• Carolina has covered eight of the last nine times it has been an underdog, including all six road games in that span.

• Washington has covered five straight games, going 4-1 to the under in that span.

• Dwayne Haskins is 5-6-1 ATS in his career, while Alex Smith is 11-4 ATS since joining Washington.

• Since acquiring Smith in 2018, Washington is 2-5 ATS and 3-4 outright as a favorite (1-1 ATS and SU this season).

New York Giants at Baltimore Ravens (-10), 1 p.m. ET

• New York is 6-1 ATS on the road this season and 18-5 ATS on the road in the last three seasons.

• Baltimore has covered four straight games.

• New York's last five games went under the total. Baltimore's last four home games went over the total.

Atlanta Falcons at Kansas City Chiefs (-10.5), 1 p.m. ET

• Matt Ryan is 5-1 ATS in his career as a double-digit underdog. The past two times he's been in that spot, Atlanta has won the game outright (both last season).

• Kansas City has won nine straight games, but the last six wins have come by one score. Kansas City is 1-5 ATS in its last six games, covering last week's game by a half-point.

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks (-2), 4:05 p.m. ET

• Los Angeles has covered all three meetings since the start of last season.

• The Rams are 9-2 ATS after a loss since the start of last season, and they are 13-5 ATS after a loss under Sean McVay.

• Each of the last six Seattle games has gone under the total. Nine of the last 11 Los Angeles games have gone under the total.

• Los Angeles is 4-1 ATS as a road underdog since the start of last season.

• Los Angeles is 14-8 ATS in division games under McVay.

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers (-3), 4:05 p.m. ET

• Denver has covered three straight meetings.

• The Chargers are 4-14-1 ATS as a home favorite in the last three seasons and 9-20-1 ATS as a home favorite since moving to L.A.

• Denver is 4-1 ATS against teams with losing records this season.

• Los Angeles started 5-1 ATS, failed to cover its next six games, and has now covered each of its last two games.

• Denver is 5-2 ATS on the road this season.

Philadelphia Eagles (-1.5) at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET

• Philadelphia is 1-6 ATS on the road this season, and it is 1-5 ATS as a favorite.

• Dallas has covered six straight as a home underdog, going 5-1 outright. It is 2-0 ATS as a home underdog this season (1-1 outright).

• Dallas is 0-4 ATS in division games this season.

• Dallas is 4-2 ATS in its last six games after starting 0-8 ATS.

Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers (-3.5), 8:20 p.m. ET

• Tennessee is 10-3-1 to the over this season and 19-4-1 in Ryan Tannehill regular-season starts. The over is 5-0-1 when Tennessee faces a team with a winning record this season.

• Tennessee has covered three straight road games.

• Tennessee is 12-5 ATS when getting at least three points under Mike Vrabel (14-6 ATS including playoffs).

• Green Bay is 0-2 outright and ATS against teams that entered with winning records. Last year, it was 7-2 ATS in those games.

Monday's game

Buffalo Bills (-7) at New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN

• New England is 22-11 ATS as an underdog of more than a field goal under Bill Belichick, including the playoffs, and 10-3 ATS as at least a seven-point underdog. New England is 1-1 ATS and outright as at least a six-point underdog this season, including an upset win over Baltimore as a seven-point home underdog.

• Belichick is 14-3 ATS and 12-5 outright as a home underdog in New England. In the last 15 seasons, New England is 5-0 outright as a home underdog, including 2-0 this season.

• This is the first time New England has gotten at least seven points in a division game since 2001 at Miami. It's the first time New England has gotten at least seven points at home in a division game since 2001 against Peyton Manning and Indianapolis.

• This is the most points Buffalo has been favored by over New England since 1993 (if 6.5 or higher).

• New England is 6-8 ATS this season. The Patriots have not finished a season below .500 ATS since 2002 (6-10).

• Buffalo has covered six straight games.

• New England is 0-4 ATS this season with longer rest.

• Six of Buffalo's seven road games have gone over the total.

• New England is 1-4 ATS in prime time games this season.