College football bowl game betting nuggets

Bowl season, although very different this year, is upon us.

From September-November, the over was 38-22 (.633) in games with a total of 45 or lower. However, December has been a very different story; the over is 6-18 (.250) as we close in on Christmas.

Here are notes and more trends to know for the bowl games.

Odds listed are from Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill and subject to change.

Saturday, Dec. 26

FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl: Liberty Flames vs. No. 12 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (-6.5, 59.5)

• Liberty is 3-0 against the spread as an underdog this season.

• Liberty is 8-2 ATS overall this season, which is tied for the fifth-best mark. Coastal Carolina is also tied for fifth at 8-2-1 ATS.

• Coastal is 5-0 ATS this season against teams with winning records.

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl: No. 19 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (-13, 57.5) vs. UTSA Roadrunners

• Louisiana is the only team in FBS with six outright road wins without a loss this season. Alabama and Coastal Carolina are each 5-0 straight up as a visitor.

• Louisiana is 0-3 ATS in bowl games since 2016.

• UTSA is 4-0 ATS in its past four as double-digit underdogs.

• UTSA is 9-3 ATS over its past 12 games as underdogs.

• The under is 8-3 in UTSA's games this season and 7-1 over its past eight games.

Tuesday, Dec. 29

Cheez-It Bowl: No. 21 Oklahoma State Cowboys (-2, 58.5) vs. 18 Miami Hurricanes

• Oklahoma State is 14-3 ATS in nonconference games over the past five seasons. That is the best cover percentage over that span.

• Oklahoma State is 4-0 ATS in bowl games since 2016.

• Oklahoma State is 9-3 ATS against ranked teams since 2018; only Tulsa (8-0) and Purdue (6-1) have a better cover percentage during that span.

• Miami is 4-1 ATS as an underdog since 2019.

• Miami is 1-7 ATS in bowl games since 2010, tied with WVU for the worst cover percentage over that span (min. 5 games).

Valero Alamo Bowl: No. 20 Texas Longhorns (-13, 63.5) vs. Colorado Buffaloes

• Texas is 3-0 ATS in bowl games since 2017.

• Teas is 4-1 ATS vs. Colorado since 2004.

• Colorado is 10-25-1 ATS vs. ranked teams since 2010; only New Mexico (3-12) has a worse cover percentage over that span (minimum 15 games).

• Texas is 8-10 ATS as a double-digit favorite the past five seasons.

• If the line holds, -13 would be tied for the most points Texas has been favored by in a bowl game (also -13 in 2001 vs. Washington; Texas won but did not cover).

Wednesday, Dec. 30

Duke's Mayo Bowl: Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Wisconsin Badgers (-6.5, 52)

• Wake Forest is 6-2 ATS (.750) this season. The last time the Demon Deacons finished a season with a cover percentage over 70% was 1997 (8-3, .727).

• Wake Forest has covered all four of its home games this season by an average of 14.9 points. Only Buffalo (20.7) and Air Force (18.0) have larger per game cover margins at home in 2020.

• Wake Forest is 3-0 ATS as an underdog this season.

• Wisconsin is 0-4 ATS over its past four games; it was a favorite in all four.

• Wisconsin is 4-1-1 ATS (5-1 SU) in bowl games since 2014.

TransPerfect Music City Bowl: No. 15 Iowa Hawkeyes (-15, 50) vs. Missouri Tigers

• Iowa is 3-0 ATS in its past three bowl games.

• The current 15 points is the most Iowa has ever been favored in a bowl game. The previous high was -7 in 1986 v.s San Diego State (Iowa won but did not cover).

• Iowa is 3-4 ATS (1-1 this season) as a double-digit favorite.

• Missouri have failed to cover each of its past three games.

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic: No. 7 Florida Gators (-3, 71.5) vs. No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners

• Oklahoma is 3-0 SU (3-0 ATS) against ranked opponents this season; Alabama (4-0), Ohio State (3-0) and Cincinnati (3-0) are the only other teams with at least three wins without a loss against ranked opponents this season.

• Oklahoma is 6-1 ATS over its past seven games.

• Florida is 4-0 ATS following a loss since 2019.

• Florida is 26-11-4 ATS against top-10 teams since 2004; only Clemson has a better cover percentage against top-10 teams in that span (20-7-1; minimum 10 games).

• Florida is 10-0 in nonconference games since 2018; only LSU has more nonconference wins (12-0) without a loss during that span.

• Florida is 8-2 ATS in nonconference games since 2018, tied with Texas A&M (8-2 ATS) for the best cover percentage during that span.

Thursday, Dec. 31

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl: No. 24 Tulsa Golden Hurricane (-2.5, 50) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs